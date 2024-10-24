ViaPath Foundation Awards Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area $10,000 Grant

ViaPath Technologies’ Foundation is committed to providing meaningful impact on the lives of at-risk youth while also supporting the company mission of breaking the cycle of incarceration through transformative technology and services.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Foundation is pleased to announce a $10,000 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area (BBBSNCA). The ViaPath Foundation exists to break the generational cycle of incarceration and drive down recidivism by giving at-risk youths the resources they need to live purpose-filled lives. Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs local at-risk children ages seven to 18 with mentors in various settings to support healthy relationship-building.

Through its community-based, school-based, and workplace-based mentoring programs, BBBSNCA helps children participants—known as “Littles”—achieve self-confidence, make positive, healthy choices, and build strong relationships that help them stay out of trouble and on track towards productive futures. The $10,000 grant from ViaPath will provide vital support for their programs, including the Mentoring Children of Promise Initiative, which supports children with incarcerated parents.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is making a profound impact on children who need support, some of whom may be living without access to one or both parents due to incarceration,” said ViaPath Foundation chair Shirley Moore Smeal. “We are thrilled to be able to support the impact Big Brothers Big Sisters makes on the community.”

Children who participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs are 85 percent less likely to have contact with the juvenile courts, 70 percent less likely than their peers to initiate drug usage, and 64 percent more likely to achieve higher grades. The positive relationships between Bigs and Littles have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people in the National Capital Area.

"We are incredibly grateful to the ViaPath Foundation for their generous support. This grant will directly enhance our ability to provide life-changing mentorship to children who face significant challenges, including those with incarcerated parents,” said BBBSNCA President and CEO Michael Sanzi. With ViaPath's partnership, we can continue empowering our Littles to build strong relationships, make positive choices, and create brighter futures."



About BBBSNCA:

Since 1949, BBBSNCA, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As the Washington region’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, BBBSNCA makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) ages seven – 18 years old in communities across the National Capital Area.

About ViaPath Foundation:

ViaPath Technologies’ Foundation is committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of at-risk youth and supporting the company's mission of breaking the cycle of incarceration through transformative technology and services.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.