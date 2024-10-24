Burgum highlights impact of Destination Development program with ribbon cutting for Good Bear Bay Lodge

GARRISON, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman and others celebrated the opening today of the Good Bear Bay Lodge at Indian Hills Resort, a unique new lodging option on the shores of Lake Sakakawea.

The Good Bear Bay Lodge fills a gap in the area's lodging options, offering a spacious 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath lodge ideal for families or larger groups. It boasts a full kitchen, a comfortable living area and, as a highlight, an extended covered outdoor patio that provides an additional gathering space.

“North Dakota’s tourism industry continues to thrive, and the Good Bear Bay Lodge is a shining example of how expanding services at one of our state’s key destinations, Lake Sakakawea, can help us attract more visitors from across the country and address our workforce challenges,” Burgum said. “This new lodge provides a unique accommodation option for families and groups seeking a memorable escape on Lake Sakakawea.”

The lodge was made possible with the help of the Commerce’s Destination Development Grant program, which was approved by the state Legislature in 2023 and signed into law by Burgum. The program awarded $25 million in matching grants to 14 projects last November.

“There was tremendous interest in the program, with 81 projects requesting more than $151.5 million in funding,” Otte Coleman said. “The Good Bear Bay Lodge stood out for its ability to fill a gap in family lodging and extend the time visitors spend in our state’s most scenic areas.”

The Good Bear Bay Lodge is built on a slab foundation, ensuring easy accessibility for guests of all abilities. The lodge is open year-round, allowing visitors to enjoy everything Lake Sakakawea has to offer, from ice fishing in the winter to summer water sports and fall hunting.

“We are thrilled to open the Good Bear Bay Lodge and provide families and groups with a comfortable and convenient place to stay,” said Kelly Sorge, co-owner of Indian Hills Resort. “We’ve received a lot of interest already, and we’re excited to welcome guests and share the beauty of Lake Sakakawea.”

Indian Hills Resort offers a variety of experiences for guests, including kayak and paddleboard rentals, a pontoon for rent, and guide services. The resort is also pet-friendly and caters to the needs of hunters, fishermen and families with children.

Today’s ribbon cutting marks the second opening of a project completed with Destination Development grant support in as many months. On Sept. 11, Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller attended the unveiling of Citizens Alley, a public space in downtown Minot for recreation and community engagement. Miller also attended the groundbreaking in August for a new events center at Woodland Resort on the shores of Devils Lake, another Destination Development project.