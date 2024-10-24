Chiropractic Practice Marks 33rd Year of Providing Non-Pharmaceutical Pain-Relief and Injury-Prevention

Innovation, comfort, and productivity are found throughout the offices of Mandarino Chiropractic. Dr. Frank J. Mandarino offers a wide range of leading-edge therapies for patients seeking pain relief.

Expertise combined with leading-edge therapies continues to fuel the success of Mandarino Chiropractic and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic , and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic Now celebrating a milestone of 33 years in his practice, the award-winning chiropractor continues to seek and provide the latest treatment breakthroughs to his patients.The practice offers a wide range of leading-edge therapies that embrace the latest and most effective scientific advances in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.Services by Dr. Mandarino and his team of experts include chiropractic care; physical therapy; sports injury rehabilitation; auto-accident rehabilitation; physical rehabilitation; Spinal Decompression; REPEX™ treatment; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Body Tempering; LightForceDeep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.