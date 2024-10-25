Bipper Media Recognized by Wordpress as a Contributor

At Bipper Media, we believe that by contributing to WordPress development, we’re improving our own work and also ensuring that WordPress remains a robust and innovative tool for years to come.” — Peter Burke

ATHENS , GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bipper Media has been recognized by Wordpress as a contributor to the future of the Wordpress platform through the Five for the Future program.

Since 2019, the Five for Future program has allowed organizations to sponsor individuals and support the growth of WordPress. This program allows companies to pledge 5% of their time or resources to the open-source WordPress project.

"At Bipper Media, we believe that by contributing to WordPress development, we’re improving our own work and also ensuring that WordPress remains a robust and innovative tool for years to come. By partnering with WordPress we can build our customers better websites that directly contribute to their businesses success," said Director of Web Development Peter Burke.

Bipper Media contributes a total of four hours per week, divided across four teams: Core, Core Performance, Polyglots and Test. These teams support WordPress design, translation efforts, as well as automated and manual testing to improve quality and usability. They also monitor, enhance and promote the performance of the entire WordPress network.

Bipper Media runs a major local business directory on WordPress, and provides website creation by Duda certified developers.

Founded in 2011, Bipper Media LLC is an SEO and website design company based in Athens, GA. With CEO Bobby Holland at the helm, the team serves local and small businesses all over the world by helping them get found on Google. Between creating websites from scratch to publishing tailored city pages and high-quality blog content, Bipper Media is a one-stop digital marketing shop for all types of businesses. With local and organic SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Bipper Media customizes campaigns to meet the business needs of each client.



