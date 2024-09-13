Bipper Media CEO Bobby Holland Returns from Success Stories Mission Trip to Southeast Asia

Bipper Media CEO Bobby Holland speaking in Southeast Asia Bobby Holland speaking to a crowd during his Southeast Asia Success Stories mission tour Bipper Media CEO Bobby Holland hosting a workshop at Cambodia PCL

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Bipper Media CEO Bobby Holland traveled to Cambodia and surrounding countries in Southeast Asia on a three-week long mission trip.

Dr. Fred Toke, Psy.D, the Chief of Operations for PCL (People for Care and Learning), along with PCL Chairman Scott Sheppard, invited Holland to encourage business and church leaders by leading workshops on leadership, entrepreneurship, and business growth as well as preaching messages at multiple churches.

On the first Sunday of the trip, over 100 people came up for an altar call following Holland’s sermon. Then on August 16, he spoke at a business conference in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

A few days later, Holland traveled to Bandung, Indonesia, where he had the opportunity to collaborate with the founder and pastor of one of the region’s largest churches. He delivered a sermon and conducted a “Startup to Success” workshop on leadership, entrepreneurship, and success principles.

"During this visit, I learned a lot of people are wanting guidance from small business owners on leadership and principles for success, so I was happy to provide my expertise in any way I could," said Holland.

Before the end of his time in Southeast Asia, where he traveled to Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Bangkok and Bandung, Holland hosted a workshop about AI and SEO at the PCL computer lab in Cambodia that Bipper Media has been funding the internet for since 2022.

PCL is a nonprofit organization that provides training opportunities to break the cycle of poverty by focusing and operating in the following five main project areas: Build a City, Sustainable Farming, Common Grounds, Learning Centers, and Children’s Homes.

About Bipper Media:

Founded in 2011, Bipper Media LLC is an SEO and website design company based in Athens, GA. With CEO Bobby Holland at the helm, the team serves local and small businesses all over the world by helping them get found on Google. Between creating websites from scratch to publishing tailored city pages and high-quality blog content, Bipper Media is a one-stop digital marketing shop for all types of businesses. With local and organic SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Bipper Media customizes campaigns to meet the business needs of each client. Bipper Media is also a proud sponsor of Buy A Tree Change A Life, which also supports PCL.

