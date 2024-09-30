New Face of Bipper Media Homepage Recently Launched

New and Improved Bipper Media Homepage

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bipper Media launched the new face of their website on Friday, Sept. 20. The updated design features a more modern look, mobile-friendly functionality, improved navigation and includes additional resources. The main-level pages will continue to be redesigned in the coming weeks.

The new homepage displays recent clients, services offered, client testimonials, featured work, the Bipper Media team and SEO tips and trends. Some interactive features include the ability to schedule a strategy call, learn more about SEO services and check a website’s domain authority score.

"We’re excited about our redesigned homepage! It’s cleaner, faster, and built to give users a smoother, more enjoyable experience, with improved visuals and optimized speed throughout the site," said Web Developer Judah Holland.

Bipper Media specializes in building professional websites, ranging from single-page sites to 5-10 page sites with SEO solutions. The most recent sites built by Bipper Media’s Web Development team include Atlantic City Car & Limo and P4 Biologix. The company’s one-page site giveaway ends today at 11:59 p.m. EST. Small business owners in need of a website can visit Bipper Media’s social media platforms for more information on how to enter.

About Bipper Media:

Founded in 2011, Bipper Media LLC is an SEO and website design company based in Athens, GA. With CEO Bobby Holland at the helm, the team serves local and small businesses all over the world by helping them get found on Google. Between creating websites from scratch to publishing tailored city pages and high-quality blog content, Bipper Media is a one-stop digital marketing shop for all types of businesses. With local and organic SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Bipper Media customizes campaigns to meet the business needs of each client.

