Author Dianne C. Braley Receives National Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

2024 NYC Big Book Award Winner Dianne C. Braley 2024 NYC Big Book Award Winner The Summer Before by Dianne C. Braley

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "The Summer Before" by Dianne C. Braley as the winner in the New Adult category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, librarians, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."The Summer Before" by Dianne C. BraleyIf someone you love was assaulted, abused, or was a victim of a crime --- you are a secondary victim. If the perpetrator is also someone you love, there are no words.Madeline and Summer are more than best friends. They might as well be sisters; they've claimed the title, anyway—and sisters tell each other everything. But Summer has a secret she's been hiding for years. Someone's been hurting her, someone close, and when it comes out, it destroys everything around her with the force of dying stars.Six years after the trial, Madeline is a haunted young woman trying to build a new life in Boston, but the guilt of her betrayal when her friend needed her most—brings her to the brink of suicide. Madeline embarks on a journey to heal from the damage caused by Summer's secret and both her and her mother's terrible response. To let go of the past, Madeline must confront her father, mother, and all those involved with the trial that split her family apart—or continue her descent into dust, finishing what she started to escape it."The Summer Before" will appeal to readers of "All Girls" by Emily Layden and "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell with a touch of television's "A Friend of the Family," a disturbing and confounding miniseries that reaches all the nuances and complexities involved in assault.Her multi-award-winning debut novel, The Silence in the Sound, published by Koehler Books, was released in 2022. It has won the NYC Big Book Award and Pencraft Award and was named Best Debut Fiction by Reader Views, giving Dianne a platform to speak about the devastating effects of growing up in addiction throughout New England and beyond. With this book, The Summer Before, part of the proceeds will be donated to domestic violence victim support programs across Dianne’s home state of Massachusetts.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Apollo Publishers, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.About the AuthorA gritty New Englander, Dianne C. Braley found love for the written word early on, reading and creating stories while trying to escape hers, growing up in the turbulent world of alcoholism while living in the tough inner city. After putting her pencil down for a time, she became a registered nurse, finding strength and calm in caring for those who couldn’t care for themselves. Still, she never lost her drive to write. Seeing a painting and remembering a visit to Martha’s Vineyard as a girl and falling in love when her bare feet first stepped on the sand, she moved there for a time, caring for ailing Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist William Styron until he passed. He not only was her patient but soon became her friend and motivator. He and his books helped her realize she missed crafting stories, and she had some to tell. Dianne and her family live north of Boston but never far enough away to lose her city edge. Her multi-award-winning novel "The Silence in the Sound" was published in 2022.To learn more about Dianne C. Braley, please visit https://diannecbraley.com/ ---To view the list of NYC Big Book winners, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/c/IndependentPressAwardSpringNYCBigBookAwardFall The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us at https://independentpressaward.com/

