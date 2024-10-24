Colombia could produce over 600k tons of açaí and become a global player in superfruit market

Rural producers are being encouraged to engage in açaí cultivation Açaí powder developed in Brazil will be produced with Colombian fruit

The world leader in açaí production is Brazil, which will supply high technology to the neighboring country to participate in the global market

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colombia has the potential to become one of the world's leading açaí producers, with the capacity to produce over 600,000 tons of the superfruit. With 2.3 million hectares of açaí palms scattered across the Pacific and Amazon regions, less than 1% of this immense potential is currently utilized. The development of açaí cultivation in the country is seen as a significant opportunity for the economy, generating employment, preserving the environment, and promoting peace.With a global açaí market valued at USD 6.9 billion and projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2030, Colombia has the potential to become a major international player. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% and the increased demand for healthy foods offer a unique opportunity for the country to capture up to 60% of this market if it expands production and invests in infrastructure.The Kaapuri project, led by Açaí Kaa from Brazil and Amapuri from Colombia, seeks to transform this potential into reality, promoting the organization of the productive chain, local industrialization, and socioeconomic development of the communities involved. Currently, Brazil is the world's dominant açaí producer, with 1.6 million tons annually, but Colombia's soil and, especially, its climate offer better conditions that could surpass Brazil in quality and efficiency in the future, with the proper investment.The development of the açaí value chain in Colombia could generate more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, benefiting rural communities in vulnerable areas where job opportunities are scarce. "A significant volume of jobs will increase rural income and provide a solid support base for the peace process," says Edgar Montenegro, co-founder of Amapuri and winner of the UN Business Call to Action award for his work with traditional Colombian communities.- Environmental PreservationIn addition to economic benefits, sustainable açaí cultivation is an essential tool for environmental conservation. The Kaapuri project supports the protection of local ecosystems by investing in technologies that reduce water consumption by up to 80% and use renewable energy. In this way, açaí cultivation directly contributes to the preservation of tropical forests and the reduction of deforestation.In regions historically affected by coca cultivation, açaí emerges as a viable and legal alternative. The conversion of thousands of hectares of coca cultivation to açaí production is seen as an important step towards social stability and promoting peace in these vulnerable areas, creating a new perspective for local farmers.Kaapuri, along with Açaí Kaa, is present at COP16 , which takes place in Cali until November 2, to showcase Colombia's potential in açaí production.- High-Quality Açaí Powder ProductAçaí Kaa, in partnership with Amapuri and CorpoCampo, will produce high-quality açaí powder using innovative technology that retains almost all the fruit's nutritional potential, further strengthening the Colombian market. The project aims to attract partnerships and investments that can consolidate the country as one of the world's leading producers of the fruit and a model of inclusive and sustainable bioeconomy."We are bringing innovative technology to produce high-quality açaí powder, which will allow Colombia not only to expand its production but also to add value to the product, generating more opportunities for local communities and contributing to sustainable development," says João Rezende, Business Development Executive (BDE) of Kaapuri.

