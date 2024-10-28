EarthWise Pet Opens New Location in White Lake, Michigan

Offering Holistic Pet Supplies, Grooming, and Nutritional Guidance for Cats and Dogs in White Lake

WHITE LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in White Lake, Michigan. This pet-friendly community will now have access to EarthWise Pet's extensive range of holistic pet supplies, premium nutrition options, and professional grooming services tailored to enhance the well-being of cats and dogs.The new store, conveniently located at 9228 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48386 , is owned and operated by locals, Daren and Lisa Jones, both long-time advocates for pet health and wellness. Daren and Lisa bring a wealth of experience from their respective careers in the healthcare and human services industries. Inspired by their love for animals and the transformative power of proper nutrition and care, the couple aims to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their people in the White Lake community.Daren Jones shares, "After spending over 30 years helping individuals as a mental health therapist, I've seen firsthand how much pets positively impact our well-being. EarthWise Pet is an extension of my passion for supporting people, and I believe that helping pets thrive is an important part of that journey."Lisa Jones, with her extensive nursing background, adds, "My experience with my own pets, especially the life-changing results of raw feeding, showed me the importance of proper nutrition. I’m thrilled to share my knowledge with the White Lake community and help other pet parents experience the benefits of a holistic approach to pet care."EarthWise Pet White Lake is committed to providing the best in pet nutrition, grooming, and supplies, all while offering expert advice and education to help pet parents make informed decisions. The store will carry a wide range of natural and organic products, including raw and freeze-dried foods, and eco-friendly toys and accessories.Dianna Bailer, EarthWise Pet CMO, states, "We are excited to expand our EarthWise family to White Lake. Daren and Lisa’s dedication to pet wellness and their commitment to the community make them the perfect team to bring EarthWise Pet’s mission to life in this area. We’re confident that they will create a welcoming and supportive environment for pets and their people."Keep the store in mind for your holiday shopping and stay in the loop for more news about their Grand Opening event, set to be held in the spring of 2025, featuring exclusive discounts, giveaways, and opportunities to meet the new team and explore the store’s offerings.For more information about EarthWise Pet White Lake, please visit them at 9228 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48386 or online at whitelake.earthwisepet.com For franchise opportunities, please visit: www.earthwisepetfranchise.com

