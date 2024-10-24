MDC invites public to explore Busch Conservation Area November 1 at fall hayride event

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.— Now that autumn has arrived, it’s time to enjoy fall traditions. One of the season’s most popular is taking a hayride.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Habitats & History Fall Hayride event at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles Friday evening, Nov. 1, from 5 – 8 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

Participants will explore the diverse habitats of Busch Conservation Area from a nocturnal perspective and learn about the history of the area with MDC naturalists. Stops along the way will highlight the homes of local wildlife as well as historical relics of the past found on the area.

There will be four separate departure times every half hour from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Participants should check in to board their reserved hayride at least 5 minutes before departure time.

“Each Hayride will be about 45 minutes long and will trek through a variety of habitats on the area,” said MDC Naturalist Sabrina Hansen. “We’ll talk about what animals may be found there. We’ll also stop at some historic spots to talk about the fascinating past of the area,” she said.

Visitors can also put on headlamps and helmets to explore an indoor inflatable cave from 5 – 8 p.m. and learn about Missouri’s unique cave life. Friends from the nearby Department of Energy’s Weldon Spring Interpretive Site will feature an activity table too.

The hayrides are free, but advanced online registration is required for the desired departure time at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4zw. Participants need to select and register for the ride of their choice.

Each person attending must be registered separately, however small children who intend to sit in a lap don’t need to be registered. Call 636-441-4554, ext. 4181, or email sabrina.hansen@mdc.mo.gov for information on ADA accessibility.

Visitors should dress for the weather and are welcome to bring their own blankets to use on the hayride.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D in St. Charles, about two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.