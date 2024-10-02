Satellite Industries Announces New Investment in Kalisz, Poland

KALISZ, POLAND, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satellite Industries, the world's largest manufacturer of portable sanitation equipment, is excited to announce a significant new investment in the economic zone of Dobrzec, in Kalisz, Poland. This strategic move reinforces Satellite Industries' commitment to expanding its global operations and enhancing its production capabilities, thus strengthening its ability to deliver quality products to a diverse and growing market.“We've always had an attraction to Poland, not just because of its strategic importance, but because of its incredible people whose values align with our culture. We were especially drawn to Kalisz. The more we grew our team and traveled there, the more we became ardent supporters of this dynamic city and country. When it came time to determine our next big move in Europe, Poland stood out as the clear choice. Its advantageous location within Europe, strong financial position, exceptional people, growing demand for our products, and positive business environment further solidified our decision.We are excited about the future of our endeavors in Poland and look forward to building an even stronger partnership with the Kalisz community.” said, Todd Hilde, Owner of Satellite Industries.The new production facility will be located in the area of Inwestorska Street. The total site spans 48,000 square meters, offering ample space to grow Satellite Industries' operations and meet the increasing demand for portable sanitation solutions across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. With this substantial investment, Satellite aims to bolster local and regional economies by creating numerous job opportunities for the residents of Kalisz, local partners and supporting industries, demonstrating the company's dedication to contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.Satellite Industries would like to extend its gratitude to the local authorities and partners who have supported this venture. The company is eager to integrate itself into the vibrant economic landscape of Kalisz.For more information, please contact:Sally AbdelraziqSales & Marketing Manager, Satellite Industries EMEAsallyr@satelliteindustries.comAbout Satellite IndustriesEstablished in 1958, Satellite Industries is the world's leading manufacturer of portable sanitation equipment, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of various industries and applications. With a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, Satellite Industries continues to set the benchmark in the portable sanitation industry. Satellite Industries is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and Brussels, Belgium.

