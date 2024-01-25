Submit Release
Satellite Industries announces John Babcock as Chief Executive Officer

John Babcock, after 30 years at Satellite, has been promoted to CEO. He plans to maintain the company's financial strength, culture, and growth opportunities.

I am honored to help lead Satellite into an exciting future, guided by our Policy A-1 to do what is best for our customers, what is best for our employees, and what is best for our ownership.”
— John Babcock
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Satellite Industries is excited to announce the promotion of John Babcock to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This advancement marks a significant milestone and a strategic transition of leadership for the company, in its 65th year of business. Babcock, President of Satellite Industries for the past 8 years, has been an integral part of the company’s success story, contributing significantly to Satellite’s growth and position as a global leader in the portable sanitation industry over his 30+ year tenure with Satellite.

Babcock joined Satellite Industries in 1992 as a Customer Service Representative, advancing through multiple leadership positions in the company from VP of Satellite Japan, VP Supply Chain, VP Finance, CFO, President and now as CEO. Successfully overseeing multiple acquisitions and being instrumental in key growth strategies, Babcock has a proven track record, dedication to the company mission, integrity, and an innovative vision to drive Satellite to new heights.

“As owner and chairman of the board, I believe it’s time to let the next generation lead, ensuring that Satellite continues to thrive as the best supplier it can be for our industry and our customers. Together we are committed to furthering a dynamic and forward-thinking organization, a place for our incredible team to call home and have a lifelong career” says Todd Hilde.

As CEO, Babcock is passionate about preserving Satellite’s unique family culture, maintaining the company’s financial strength to weather the global economy, advancing strategic opportunities for growth and leading with respect for both internal and external customers.

According to Babcock, “How you do anything is how you do everything is a quote that serves as a reminder for me to continue to be a leader that is grounded in humility, respect, and ethics. I am honored to help lead Satellite into an exciting future, guided by our Policy A-1 to do what is best for our customers, what is best for our employees, and what is best for our ownership.”

Growth is in Satellite’s DNA as well as Babcock’s. With 30 years of dedication and leadership, his wealth of experience promises continued excellence for the company.

For more information on Satellite Industries, please contact us or visit the website at www.satelliteindustries.com

Matthew Jaeger
Satellite Industries
+1 763-551-7284
email us here

