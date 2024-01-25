Satellite Industries announces John Babcock as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO of Satellite Industries John Babcock Satellite Industries Logo

John Babcock, after 30 years at Satellite, has been promoted to CEO. He plans to maintain the company's financial strength, culture, and growth opportunities.

I am honored to help lead Satellite into an exciting future, guided by our Policy A-1 to do what is best for our customers, what is best for our employees, and what is best for our ownership.” — John Babcock