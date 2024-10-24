Key West's Pier House Resort & Spa Announces Holiday Offers and Happenings

Pier House Resort & Spa Pier House Resort & Spa Aerial

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pier House Resort & Spa , a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years that is nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean, proudly shares holiday happenings and offers for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.Guests to Pier House Resort & Spa enjoy a Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer of 25% off best available rates during these special shopping days. In addition, guests who stay three consecutive nights in November and December, gain a $150 resort credit to make stays a bit sweeter for the season while on-property by using booking code KWE at https://www.pierhouse.com/special-offers For a true Key West-inspired holiday experience, Pier House Resort debuts seasonal culinary endeavors in the oceanfront One Duval restaurant at Pier House. Providing a festive experience with fine and casual dining considerations either indoor or outdoor and a continuously changing menu reflecting the freshest ingredients and Chef Maria Manso’s inspired vision, One Duval presents a culinary adventure with amazing sunset views.Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024One Duval presents a special menu at lunch, 12-4 pm, and dinner, 5-9 pm, of Thanksgiving choices. Appetizer options include Lobster, Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad, and Stone Crabs while entrée choices of Traditional Turkey Dinner or Herb Crusted Prime Rib followed by Pumpkin Pie or Bourbon Pecan Pie with Vanilla Whipped Cream for dessert.Christmas Eve – Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 • Christmas Day – Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024A special Christmas menu is available each day 5-9 pm and includes starter choices of Burrata & Heirloom Tomato, Lobster Bisque and Stone Crab. Entrée choices include Pan seared Chilian Sea Bass and Herb Crusted Grilled Rack of Lamb. Dessert is Bourbon Pecan Pie.New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024Guests ring in the year with a decadent oceanfront dining experience 5-9 pm that includes a sophisticated selection of starters like Beef Carpaccio or Panko Crusted Scallops while the main course is Roasted Prime Rib or Lobster Raviolo & Butter Poached Lobster Tail. The celebration concludes with Chocolate Sin Cake for dessert.Reservations are recommended for all holiday dining experiences and can be made by calling 305-295-3255 or through Open Table.Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites, an award-winning spa, two restaurants, Pier House Resort & Spa presents gorgeous outdoor event and meeting space while the resort boasts a private, white-sand beach, stunning views and the legendary Chart Room.For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600. Visit www.pierhouse.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.