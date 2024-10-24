NEWS RELEASE

Oct. 24, 2024

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Kasey Wright to the Fourth District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 24, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Kasey Wright to the Fourth District Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge James Brady’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“With his extensive experience and expertise, Mr. Wright will serve the people of Utah well in this position,” said Gov. Cox. “I have no doubt he will be an outstanding asset to the Fourth District Court.”

Kasey Wright is a justice-focused attorney with extensive legal experience, representing and counseling clients in a wide range of legal disciplines. For nearly 20 years, Wright worked for the firm of Hansen Wright where he specialized in civil litigation and municipal representation. During the last 6 years, Wright has been honored to represent Central Valley Medical Center, Nephi City, Juab School District, and Jackson Infrastructure in Juab County.

“I am grateful for and humbled by this appointment. It has been an honor for me to work with the great clients, lawyers, judges, and court staff in the Fourth District for more than 20 years. I am particularly appreciative of family, friends, mentors and colleagues who have supported me throughout my career,” said Wright. “Should I be fortunate enough to be confirmed, I look forward to serving our community by exercising fidelity to the law and respect for the judicial system.”

Wright received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

