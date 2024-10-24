U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. John Moolenaar for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. John Moolenaar to represent Michigan’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the endorsement of the re-election of Congressman John Moolenaar to once again represent Michigan’s Second Congressional District in Michigan,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Moolenaar has been a steadfast supporter of businesses on behalf Michigan and our nation. We look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Moolenaar in the 119th Congress on behalf of the business community and our nation.”

“I am thankful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its endorsement. I believe that innovation and entrepreneurship from Michigan businesses and workers will help lead us through these difficult times of higher costs,” said Congressman Moolenaar. “I am working to lower taxes on job providers and lessen the burdens on families here in Michigan and across the country. The spirit of free enterprise makes us a better nation.”

"Congressman Moolenaar is an unwavering champion for free enterprise whose work helps advance job growth and economic opportunity for all,” said Michigan Chamber President and CEO Jim Holcomb. "His continued leadership in our nation’s capital helps ensure Michigan has a strong voice and advocate in Washington D.C. That’s why the Michigan Chamber proudly supports and urges his reelection.”

