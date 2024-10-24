U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Bill Huizenga for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Bill Huizenga to represent Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“We are thrilled to announce our endorsement for the re-election for Congressman Bill Huizenga to again serve to represent the Fourth Congressional District of Michigan,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Huizenga has demonstrated during his time in Congress focusing on members of the business community and families across the nation. Specifically, his work on the House Financial Services Committee is impressive, and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I am proud to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber embodies the spirit of free enterprise to help support job creators and families across the nation,” said Congressman Huizenga. “As Southwest Michigan’s voice in Congress, I have worked to grow our economy, and lower energy prices for small businesses and families in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District. In this election, our economy is at stake, and I look forward to working with members of the Chamber to enact policies that increase economy opportunity and make life more affordable for the residents of Southwest Michigan.”

“Michigan needs a champion and pragmatic problem solver like Congressman Huizenga on Capitol Hill,” said Jim Holcomb, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “From his focus on fiscal responsibility to growing our economy, he has consistently delivered results and meaningful solutions for the Great Lakes State and our country. The Michigan Chamber is proud to support him and urges his re-election.”

