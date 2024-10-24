U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Darin LaHood for Illinois' 16th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Darin LaHood to represent Illinois’ Sixteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Rep. Darin LaHood is a champion for small businesses and a leader for pro-growth policies in Washington,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “As a member of the prestigious Ways and Means Committee, Rep. LaHood delivers results for his constituents on some of the most pressing issues facing the business community. We are proud to endorse Rep. LaHood for re-election in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“As a member of the Ways and Means and Intelligence Committees, and the Select Committee on the CCP, there are critical issues we need to address in 2025. Our first priority should be to update and extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to ensure we maintain low tax rates for working families and small businesses in Illinois. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created the best economy of my lifetime, and we can't allow the progress made for small businesses and families to be undone,” said Rep. LaHood. “At the same time, we must also build a proactive trade agenda, working with our like-minded allies to expand markets with forward looking free trade agreements, particularly on digital trade, that counteract China's malign economic activity and support U.S. workers and supply chains. I am grateful for the Chamber’s endorsement, and I am proud to continue to be a champion of small businesses in Illinois.”

“Congressman Darin LaHood is a long-time friend of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and our members in the region,” said Lou Sandoval, President and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. “His defense of free enterprise in the Statehouse and Washington, D.C. has been critical for Illinois businesses. Congressman LaHood is a serious legislator who delivers results and cares about the needs of his district. The US Chamber has made the right call in endorsing Congressman LaHood for re-election.”

