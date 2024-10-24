U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Derek Schmidt for Kansas’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Derek Schmidt to represent Kansas’ Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement of Derek Schmidt for Congress in the 2nd District of Kansas. As the former Attorney General, he has a strong record and commitment to protecting working families and businesses from harmful federal regulations and his ready to get to work delivering results for his Kansas constituents,” said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “As a fifth generation Kansan, he is committed to free enterprise solutions that will help small businesses and farmers create jobs and opportunity for all Kansas families. The U.S. Chamber is looking forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I'm grateful to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber in this campaign to represent the Kansas 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Candidate Derek Schmidt. “America's free enterprise system is the greatest anti-poverty force in history, and I am committed to supporting public policies that grow our economy and create opportunity for prosperity for Kansans and all Americans."

