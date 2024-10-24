Nura Health Selected to Receive $3 Million Award from ARPA-H’s Sprint for Women’s Health

Collaborative Initiative with Partners Lasa Health and Dama Health Aims to Revolutionize Endometriosis Diagnosis and Treatment through Precision Medicine

This project is deeply personal because endometriosis affects millions of women, yet so many face years of pain and uncertainty before receiving a diagnosis” — Dr. Varun Kapoor, MD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nura Health , with consortium partners Lasa Health and Dama Health, has been selected by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as an awardee of the Sprint for Women’s Health , to address critical unmet challenges in women’s health, champion transformative innovations, and tackle health conditions that uniquely or disproportionately affect women. Nura Health and its consortium partners will receive $3 million in funding over two years through the Sprint for Women’s Health spark track for early-stage research efforts.The consortium of Nura Health, Lasa Health, and Dama Health aims to develop a comprehensive precision medicine platform that accelerates the early diagnosis and personalized treatment of endometriosis. By combining non-invasive diagnostic tools, advanced patient phenotyping, and personalized pharmacogenetics, the platform seeks to transform how endometriosis is diagnosed and treated, significantly reducing the time to diagnosis and providing effective, individualized treatment plans."This project is deeply personal because endometriosis affects millions of women, yet so many face years of pain and uncertainty before receiving a diagnosis,” said Dr. Varun Kapoor, MD, cofounder and CEO of Nura Health. “By accelerating early detection and tailoring treatment to each individual’s needs, we hope to fundamentally change the standard of care and improve lives."ARPA-H sought solutions within six topics of interest in women’s health, and received an unprecedented response of submissions. ARPA-H launched the Sprint for Women’s Health in February, with First Lady Jill Biden announcing the funding as the first major deliverable from the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.The ARPA-H Sprint for Women’s Health is conducted in collaboration with the Investor Catalyst Hub of ARPANET-H, the agency’s nationwide health innovation network that connects people, innovators, and institutions to accelerate better health outcomes for everyone. Nura Health and its consortium partners Lasa Health and Dama Health will work with an ARPA-H Program Manager and the Investor Catalyst Hub over two years to develop their proposed solution, receiving milestone-based payments aligned to research activities and performance objectives.

