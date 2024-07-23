IHDLab and Arizona Reproductive Medical Specialists Partner to Offer At-Home AMH Testing for Enhanced Family Planning
IHDLab partners with ARMS to provide at-home AMH testing, enhancing women's fertility care and family planning with accessible and accurate solutions.IRVINE, CA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHDLab, a leading provider of high-quality, affordable clinical testing solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Arizona Reproductive Medical Specialists (ARMS). This collaboration aims to bring convenient, at-home Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) testing to women, empowering them with crucial information for their reproductive health and family planning.
About IHDLab
IHDLab, also known as Innovative Health Diagnostics, based in Irvine, California, specializes in a wide range of clinical testing services with a strong focus on women's health, fertility, and general wellness. The company leverages cutting-edge research and technology to offer cost-effective and accurate testing solutions, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is accessible to all. IHDLab’s services include building test kits, processing samples, and delivering results through an integrated digital platform, making healthcare seamless and user-friendly.
David White, CEO of IHDLab, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with ARMS to extend our at-home AMH testing services. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and affordable healthcare solutions that empower individuals to take control of their health.”
About Arizona Reproductive Medical Specialists (ARMS)
Arizona Reproductive Medical Specialists (ARMS) is a premier fertility clinic located in Phoenix, Arizona. Led by Dr. Drew Moffitt, a board-certified infertility specialist and medical director, ARMS provides comprehensive fertility treatments, including IVF, fertility preservation, and genetic testing. The clinic is renowned for its personalized care and advanced reproductive technologies, helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of parenthood.
Dr. Drew Moffitt, Medical Director at ARMS, remarked, “Partnering with IHDLab allows us to offer our patients a convenient and reliable method to assess their ovarian reserve from home. This is a significant step in enhancing the care and support we provide to individuals and couples on their fertility journey.”
The Importance of AMH Testing
The Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) test is a critical tool in assessing a woman's ovarian reserve, which refers to the quantity of eggs remaining in her ovaries. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, both the quality and quantity of a woman’s eggs decrease with age, particularly after 35. Understanding AMH levels helps in:
Fertility Assessment: Provides insights into a woman’s potential fertility.
Early Detection: Identifies fertility issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), early menopause, and other hormonal imbalances.
Personalized Treatment: Enables healthcare providers to tailor fertility treatments to individual needs.
A Collaboration to make Fertility Testing easy to access
Through this partnership, ARMS will offer IHDLab’s at-home AMH testing kits, providing women with the convenience of monitoring their reproductive health without frequent clinic visits. This initiative aims to make high-quality fertility testing more accessible and to support women in making informed decisions about their family planning.
Key Benefits:
Accessibility: At-home testing removes barriers and provides privacy and comfort.
Affordability: Cost-effective solutions make essential health services available to a broader audience.
Accuracy: Advanced technology ensures precise and reliable results.
Contact Information
For more information about the partnership and the at-home AMH testing kits, please visit IHDLab and ARMS.
