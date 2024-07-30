IHDLab Partners with Highlands Health Clinic to Donate FIT Kits for Colorectal Cancer Detection
IHDLab donates FIT kits to Highlands Health Clinic for colorectal cancer detection, promoting early diagnosis and community health through accessible testing.
Early detection of colorectal cancer is crucial, and by providing these FIT kits, we aim to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our community.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHDLab also know as Innovative Health Diagnostics, a leading provider of high-quality personal health testing based in Irvine, California, proudly announces its partnership with Highlands Health Clinic to donate 350 Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kits. These kits are designed to aid in the detection of colorectal cancer, polyps, and ulcers, significantly contributing to early diagnosis and better health outcomes for the community.
— David White
As a pioneer in accessible and affordable healthcare, IHDLab is committed to empowering individuals through precise and actionable clinical testing. The collaboration with Highlands Health Clinic underscores IHDLab's mission to enhance public health through strategic partnerships and community engagement. The FIT kits, known for their reliability and ease of use, will provide critical screening tools for early detection, helping to save lives and reduce the burden of colorectal diseases.
David White, CEO of IHDLab, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Highlands Health Clinic in this vital endeavor. Early detection of colorectal cancer is crucial, and by providing these FIT kits, we aim to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our community. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to accessible and preventative healthcare."
Highlands Health Clinic, known for its comprehensive healthcare services, will distribute the donated FIT kits to patients in need, focusing on those who may have limited access to regular screenings. The clinic's goal is to provide medical, pharmaceutical, and wellness services to all individuals regardless of age, sex, religion, national origin, sexual preference, disability, veteran status, health status, or ability to pay.
This partnership exemplifies how collaboration between healthcare providers can lead to enhanced public health initiatives. By joining forces, IHDLab and Highlands Health Clinic are setting a precedent for community-focused healthcare solutions that prioritize early detection and preventive care.
For more information about IHDLab and their range of testing services, visit IHDLab. To learn more about Highlands Health Clinic and their healthcare services, visit Highlands Health Clinic.
About IHDLab
IHDLab is a CLIA- and FDA-certified laboratory based in Irvine, California, dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality testing for personal health. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and comprehensive support, IHDLab aims to empower individuals with precise and timely health information, fostering a healthier and more informed community.
About Highlands Health Clinic
Highlands Health Clinic is committed to offering comprehensive healthcare services with a focus on preventive care and patient education. The clinic serves a diverse community, providing essential medical, pharmaceutical, and wellness services to all individuals regardless of age, sex, religion, national origin, sexual preference, disability, veteran status, health status, or ability to pay.
Paul Aguirre
IHDLab
+1 951-203-1630
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube