Long Beach Area Republicans & LA GOP Announce an Unforgettable Great Presidential Election Night Watch Party Event

Join the Long Beach Area Republicans, LA GOP & Patriot Precincts for an exciting Election Night Watch Party! Witness the 2024 election results live!

We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate democracy and the spirit of our community on this historic election night!” — LA GOP Chairman Tim O'Reilly

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us for The Great Presidential Comeback event, presented by the Republican Party of Los Angeles County, as we celebrate democracy and the 2024 election results!This thrilling watch party will take place on Tuesday, November 5th, starting at 5:00 PM at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'n Waffles in Long Beach. Experience a historic evening as the Long Beach Area Republicans and the LA GOP along with their supporters come together to witness the excitement of election night.Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with live coverage of the 2024 Presidential Election results. Walk the red carpet, cheer on your favorite candidates, and engage with fellow politics enthusiasts from both parties while enjoying a delicious dinner featuring Roscoe's iconic chicken and waffles, along with refreshing drinks.Local candidates will be on hand to share their campaign experiences and answer your questions. You’ll also hear from Trump grassroots activists recounting their campaign stories. Plus, don’t miss the chance to win a beautiful handmade TRUMP blanket in our exciting raffle!Invited speakers include:Timothy O'Reilly, LA GOP Chair and AttorneyCasey Carver, President of LBAR John Cruikshank, Mayor of Rancho Palos VerdesJack Guerrero, Riverside County Supervisor and past city council member of CudahyJohn Briscoe, CD 42Mario Paz, Senate 33Joshua Rodriquez, AD69Paul Jones, AD62Rachel Gunther, Founder of Patriot Precincts Project Malcolm McGough, 2016 CA Political Director for TrumpMike Netter, Recall Newsom and Rebuild CaliforniaSharifah Hardie, Media PersonalityScott McAfee, “Make America Laugh Again” comedianWe invite media representatives to cover this historic event, showcasing the enthusiasm and spirit of our community as we celebrate democracy. This is a perfect opportunity to engage with local leaders and connect with passionate citizens committed to the values of the LA GOP.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, November 5thTime: 5:00 PMLocation: Roscoe's House of Chicken 'n Waffles, 730 East Broadway at Los Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.