SingerLewak Launches New Podcast Series: International Business Insights

“International Business Insights,” a three-part series that delves into the complexities of global markets and business strategies.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak is excited to announce the launch of its latest podcast series, “ International Business Insights,” a three-part series that delves into the complexities of global markets and business strategies. This series features in-depth discussions with industry experts on critical topics relevant to international business.Episode #1: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thebalancing-act/episodes/Lifecycle-of-a-Cross-Border-MA-Deal-e2q2hhr Lifecycle of a Cross-Border M&A Deal Air Date: Thursday, October 24 Featuring: Robin Park and Suzie Doran This episode explores the intricacies of cross-border mergers and acquisitions, from strategic planning to successful integration.Episode #2: Transfer Pricing Air Date: Thursday, November 21 Featuring: Robin Park and Amit Maheshwari Gain insights into the principles and practices of transfer pricing, essential for multinational companies.Episode #3: Remediation Options Air Date: Thursday, December 19 Featuring: Daniel Trousdale, CPA and Stephen Bolt Learn about effective remediation strategies to ensure compliance and sustainability in business operations.Stay tuned for engaging discussions and valuable insights that can help you navigate the global business landscape.About SingerLewak’s International Practice: SingerLewak’s international practice provides comprehensive cross-border tax strategies to help businesses navigate global changes. Our experienced professionals offer expertise in mergers and acquisitions, tax deferral planning, and transfer pricing. We stay updated on international and domestic tax laws to provide sound advice and ensure compliance. As a proud member of PrimeGlobal, we deliver high-quality professional services with a personal touch.For more information about the international practice at SingerLewak, visit our International Page: https://singerlewak.com/international-business-insights/ About the Speakers:Suzie Doran Suzie proudly represents SingerLewak on the North American Council for PrimeGlobal and is a member of the Women’s Leadership Counsel in Los Angeles. With over a decade of experience at the Firm, Suzie has worked with public and private companies in various industries and has transactional expertise in initial public offerings, secondary offerings, corporate restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.Robin Park Robin is a highly qualified and experienced tax partner with over 18 years of experience providing international tax solutions. His expertise lies in advising clients in all areas of international tax. He provides inbound and outbound tax advisory services for publicly traded and privately held companies, private equity funds/groups, and high-net-worth individuals. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Robin is an asset to any organization seeking guidance on international tax matters.Amit Maheshwari Amit Maheshwari is the Tax Partner at AKM Global, specializing in cross-border transactions. He leads the firm’s International Tax practice and has significantly grown its outsourcing practice. Amit has been recognized as an expert in Transfer Pricing and has co-authored several books on taxation. He is a regular speaker at international conferences and contributes to various media outlets.Daniel Trousdale Daniel Trousdale is an experienced CPA with a demonstrated history in public accounting. His primary experience includes U.S. federal and state income tax compliance and consulting, taxation of global/domestic funds, U.S. withholding tax of foreign taxpayers, international tax compliance, and FBAR reporting. Daniel also has experience in manufacturing/quality control for a small aerospace manufacturer. He holds a Master of Accounting with an emphasis in Taxation from Brigham Young University - Marriott School of Management.Stephen Bolt Stephen Bolt is a tax director with almost 10 years of experience providing international tax expertise to clients in various industries. Prior to recently joining SingerLewak, Stephen worked at Deloitte where he focused on private equity fund and multinational clients, advising on inbound/outbound tax structuring and transaction matters in addition to providing tax compliance services. He earned both a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Accountancy with an emphasis in taxation from Brigham Young University. Residing in Atlanta, Stephen is a licensed CPA in the state of Georgia and a member of the AICPA.

SingerLewak Launches New Podcast Series: International Business Insights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.