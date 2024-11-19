Credit Union Service Group Press Release Callahan & Associates 2024 Supplier Market Share Guide

SingerLewak Credit Union Service Group reached the top five among western states, according to the Callahan & Associates’ 2024 Supplier Market Share Guide

We have operational experience as former credit union leaders and employees that establishes a bond. Credit unions are surprised to learn how comprehensive and affordable our services are.” — Sheila Balzer, Partner, Assurance & Advisory

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak, LLP, a top 100 accounting and consulting firm, is proud to announce its Credit Union Service Group has reached the top five in market share among western states, according to the Callahan & Associates’ 2024 Supplier Market Share Guide. Callahan & Associates is a recognized leader in the credit union industry for research, analytics, and networking. This achievement validates the Credit Union Service Group focus on delivering tailored audit, tax, and consulting solutions that help clients meet their unique challenges and growth objectives.SingerLewak Credit Union Service Group has credit union clients with assets ranging from $50 million to $6 billion. Our practice is among the fastest growing in the country. Many credit union clients ask SingerLewak for help with strategic, management, risk and growth objectives beyond their audit needs. They’ve come to recognize and respect the firm’s depth of knowledge and expertise.Sheila Balzer, a Partner with SingerLewak, and top executive at the Credit Union Service Group explains their success this way. “Team members within our Credit Union Service Group have operational experience as former credit union leaders and employees. That certainly establishes a bond.” She adds, “In every case I’ve been involved with, the credit union is surprised to learn how comprehensive our services are, and shocked to discover how affordable.”

