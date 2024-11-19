Credit Union Service Group Press Release Callahan & Associates 2024 Supplier Market Share Guide
SingerLewak Credit Union Service Group reached the top five among western states, according to the Callahan & Associates’ 2024 Supplier Market Share Guide
SingerLewak Credit Union Service Group has credit union clients with assets ranging from $50 million to $6 billion. Our practice is among the fastest growing in the country. Many credit union clients ask SingerLewak for help with strategic, management, risk and growth objectives beyond their audit needs. They’ve come to recognize and respect the firm’s depth of knowledge and expertise.
Sheila Balzer, a Partner with SingerLewak, and top executive at the Credit Union Service Group explains their success this way. “Team members within our Credit Union Service Group have operational experience as former credit union leaders and employees. That certainly establishes a bond.” She adds, “In every case I’ve been involved with, the credit union is surprised to learn how comprehensive our services are, and shocked to discover how affordable.”
Sheila Balzer, Partner, Assurance & Advisory
SingerLewak, LLP
+1 7203308160
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.