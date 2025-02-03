SingerLewak Combines Forces with Local Perspective to Drive Impact in Ventura and LA Counties

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak LLP, a respected top 100 accounting and consulting firm established in the U.S. since 1959, is pleased to announce that the partners of Farber Hass Hurley Ventura County LLP , are joining SingerLewak LLP; Paula Woodward, Sherwin Tolentino, Samantha Dee, Warner Cutbill, Jeff Hass, and Patricia Farber are known for their strong audit services and tax practice which are focused on public and privately held companies, not-for-profit organizations, employee benefit plans, private schools, and governmental entities,. These partners bring a commitment to blending national firm resources with local insights, specifically tailored for the Ventura and Los Angeles County communities.“In an ever-evolving business environment shaped by ever evolving technology and complex regulations, we are dedicated to meeting our clients' needs through continual adaptation. By harnessing our collective strengths and innovative strategies, we aim to elevate the services we provide across vital business sectors and specialized industries. Of particular focus for us are closely held businesses, not-for-profit organizations, public companies, investor-backed enterprises, credit unions, individuals, franchises, and international and government entities. Our new partnership with six incoming partners is set to significantly enhance the value of our audit services, tax practice and sector expertise while invigorating our local market, ultimately delivering unparalleled value to our clients,” stated Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak.Paula Woodward joins us with over 20 years of extensive experience, she provides a wide range of accounting and auditing services to her clients, including audit, review, internal controls assessments, due diligence, and SEC reporting. Paula’s clients include public, private, and venture-backed companies across various industries such as retail, not-for-profit, distribution, manufacturing, and technology. Her diverse industry experience allows her to offer tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of her clients. Paula graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in accounting from California Lutheran University in 1996. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and actively serves as a member on the Supervisory Committee of OceanAir Federal Credit Union (formerly CBC Federal Credit Union).Sherwin Tolentino joins us as a tax partner, where he has been serving since 2016. Sherwin’s industry experience encompasses tax planning and preparation, as well as accounting services for a variety of sectors, including service industries, manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, distribution, and technology. He also has extensive experience working with non-profit organizations, foundations, estates, and trusts. Sherwin holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus in Finance from California State University, Northridge. He is an active member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, staying engaged with the professional community and up to date with industry standards.Samantha Dee joins us as an audit and attest partner, leading audits and reviews for both public and private entities. With over 15 years of experience in public accounting, Samantha has developed a strong expertise in various industries, including manufacturing, distribution, construction, and non-profits. Her comprehensive understanding of these sectors allows her to provide exceptional audit and attest services to her clients. Samantha holds a bachelor's degree in economics from UCLA. She is an active member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The California Society of CPAs, staying engaged with the latest developments in the field and maintaining a robust professional network.Warner Cutbill is a tax partner specializing in tax preparation and planning for a wide variety of clients including individuals, partnerships, corporations, trusts and estates, and non-profits. He has over 10 years’ experience in public accounting. His industry experience has been in agriculture, digital assets, healthcare, manufacturing, technology and real estate. Warner has a bachelor's degree in accounting from California Lutheran University where he served as treasurer of the Accounting Association. He is a member of the California Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.Jeff Hass is an audit and accounting partner, directing and supervising audits and accounting for public and private companies, both domestic and international. He has over 40 years’ experience in public accounting; He has also served clients in Europe, China, Taiwan and South America. His industry experience has been in manufacturing, distribution, technology, life sciences and retail.Jeff has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Loyola Marymount University. He is Past Chair of the Audit Committee for the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and was past Chair of the California State University at Channel Islands Foundation.Patricia Farber specializes in proactive tax planning to anticipate client needs and tax compliance reporting for individuals, corporations, partnerships, trusts, estates, and various nonprofit entities. She has also assisted numerous businesses with merger and acquisition transactions and creative exit strategies for business owners. Patricia’s industry experience includes real estate, manufacturing, distribution, and technology, providing her with a broad understanding of these sectors and their unique tax challenges. Patricia holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara. In her spare time, she serves as Treasurer for Ojai Valley School. She has also been an instructor for Laverne and UCSB extension classes. Over the years, Patricia has served as Treasurer and/or Board Member for the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce, Easter Seals of Ventura County, the Estate Planning Council of Ventura County, and the American Society of Women Accountants.This team of partners will create valuable opportunities to enhance our capabilities across shared core industries, including real estate, construction, family offices, and manufacturing and distribution. Together, we will also expand our range of consulting and advisory services, ultimately providing greater support to our combined clients on their paths to success.

