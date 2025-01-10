SingerLewak Announces Promotions of New Tax Partners

SingerLewak is excited to announce the promotions of Christine O’Sullivan, Gloria Su, Stephanie Gunderson, and Jason Borkes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak , a leader in accounting and business consulting, is excited to announce the promotions of Christine O’Sullivan, Gloria Su, Stephanie Gunderson, and Jason Borkes to new partner positions within the company.Christine O’Sullivan has been promoted to Partner. Christine works with a variety of companies, both closely held and investor-backed, as well as high net worth individuals. She has extensive experience in corporate taxation, including consolidated and multistate tax matters, planning, compliance, consulting, and accounting for income taxes under ASC 740. Christine graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the California Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.Gloria Su has been promoted to Partner. Gloria has over 20 years of experience in individual and business entity taxation in various industries. She has experience in venture and private equity-backed companies as well as small family-owned businesses. Gloria provides tax compliance, consulting, and planning services to her clients. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science from the University of California, San Diego, and holds a Master's in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs.Jason Borkes has been promoted to Partner. Jason has over 10 years of public accounting experience and joined SingerLewak LLP in 2012. His experience includes corporate tax planning, tax compliance, tax research, tax provision calculations, and financial projections, as well as financial analysis. He also regularly works on M&A transactions (buy and sell side) assisting clients with structuring deals to minimize income tax consequences, due diligence, preparing interim calculations, projections, after-tax cash flow analysis, and post-closing tax returns. Jason received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting with a concentration in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. He has written numerous articles for The Tax Adviser Magazine’s Tax Clinic column as well as The Journal of Accountancy.Stephanie Gunderson has been promoted to Partner. Stephanie joined SingerLewak in 2020 and has over 20 years of combined experience in public accounting as well as private industry. She works with closely held businesses in many industries including professional services, real estate, professional gamblers, restaurants, and investments. She also has expertise with high-net-worth individuals and trusts and estates. Stephanie provides services in business consulting, tax planning, and tax compliance. She earned a Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Las Vegas - Nevada and is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Nevada Society of CPAs.“We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding contributions of Christine, Gloria, Stephanie, and Jason with these well-deserved promotions,” said Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner of SingerLewak. “Their expertise and dedication have been invaluable to our company, and we look forward to their continued leadership and success in their new roles.”For more information about SingerLewak and its services, please visit singerlewak.com.About SingerLewakSince 1959 , SingerLewak has been dedicated to meeting your needs with excellence. As a leading accounting and business consulting firm in California, the South and Southwest, and globally in the Pacific Rim region, we offer a wide range of services tailored for credit unions, governments, non-profit organizations, and commercial enterprises. We believe in delivering value to you through our service-oriented business partners who expertly guide you through the complexities of business life. Your success is our priority, and we are here to support you every step of the way.

