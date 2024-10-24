Parents Forum Offers Workshop on Emotional Awareness

Emotional awareness is more important than ever for authentic communication.

Rapid advances in communications technologies can enhance our connections to one another but, all too often, can also overwhelm or undermine them.” — Djamel Bekkai, Parents Forum Director

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is hardly news that parents are under stress, as Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy described in his recent Advisory . To help parents and other caregivers develop coping skills to improve wellbeing, Parents Forum is pleased to offer its practical workshop on developing emotional awareness.The workshop will be presented online twice: Saturday, November 2nd, and Saturday, November 16th, from 10 to 11:30 am Eastern (US) each day.“Rapid advances in communications technologies can enhance our connections to one another,” Parents Forum Director Djamel Bekkai said, “but, all too often, can also overwhelm or undermine them.” Chatbots, convenient as they may be for business and routine interactions, do absolutely nothing to foster genuine connections. Only individual, real-time conversations can do that.To be part of this revelatory Parents Forum experience, send email to info@parentsforum.org with WORKSHOP SIGNUP as the subject. Indicate the date preferred: November 2 or November 16. The workshop will be held from 10 to 11:30 am Eastern (US) and space is limited.Parents, caregivers and those who work with families will also want to attend the October 30th Town Hall “Parenting for Change: a Global Discussion,” offered by the Global Initiative to Support Parents, where Djamel Bekkai will be one of the panelists. For more information, especially for the opportunity to support Parents Forum’s effort to make parenting education universal, please see the program website.

