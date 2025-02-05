Parents Forum Partners with the American Society for Positive Care of Children

Parents Forum: A Lifeline & An Anchor

To offer free communications skills workshops suitable for all ages

American Society for the Positive Care of Children’s resources empower over a million parents each year. Partnering with Parents Forum helps us reach even more families, fostering safe, loving homes.” — Genevieve Rivera, Executive Director, American SPCC

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents Forum invites parents, caregivers and those who work with families to a short, practical workshop, “How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear,” which can transform challenging situations in families, between friends and among coworkers.Parents Forum seeks to normalize parenting education for individuals at every age and stage and is pleased to receive support from the American Society for the Positive Care of Children . American SPCC Executive Director Genevieve Riviera says that partnering with Parents Forum will help the organization “reach even more families, fostering safe, loving homes.”Parents Forum’s effort to make parenting education universal was featured in the October newsletter of the Global Initiative to Support Parents / GISP.Parents Forum’s mini-session will be offered Saturday, February 8, from 10 to 10:30 am Eastern (US) and again at the same time on Saturday, February 22. To be part of this revelatory Parents Forum experience (space is limited), send email to “info at parentsforum dot org” with WORKSHOP SIGNUP as the subject.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.