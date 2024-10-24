Minister Pemmy Majodina commissions newly upgraded Helzemere Dam in KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast, 25 Oct

Minister Majodina to commission the newly upgraded Helzemere Dam in KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast

The Water and Sanitation Minister, Ms Pemmy Majodina, will on Friday, 25 October 2024, lead the commissioning of the newly upgraded Hazelmere Dam located in the Mdloti River, in the KwaZulu- Natal’s North Coast.

The commissioning of the dam comes after the Department of Water and Sanitation successfully completed a project to raise the dam wall by 7 metres to increase capacity of storage and to augment the water supply to areas such as Verulam, Groutville, Blythedale and Ballito in the eThekwini Metro, iLembe and Kwa-Dakuza municipalities in the North Coast.

The North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal has experienced rapid growth in recent years, especially in the housing sector which resulted in an increased demand for potable water. The raising of the dam wall will address water challenges in some parts of the three municipalities.

Minister Majodina will also visit the families that were relocated as a result of the raising of the dam wall and construction sites of the houses that are being built for these families.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Session 1: Oversight Inspection of the dam

Date: Friday, 25 October 2024

Time: 09:30 – 10:00

Venue: Hazelmere Dam

Session 2: Community engagement

Time: 10:15 – 12:00

Venue: Hazelmere Dam

Visit to the construction site of houses:

Time: 12:15 – 13:00

