Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,749 in the last 365 days.

Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni hands over equipment to informal traders in OR Tambo District, 9 and 11 Apr

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni invites members of the media to witness the handover of equipment to informal traders residing in the rural areas of the OR Tambo District Municipality, Eastern Cape province. This event highlights the Department's commitment to empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in rural areas, fostering their participation in the broader economy.

The handover of equipment is part of the IMEDP, which aims to uplift informal traders by providing them with the necessary tools and skills to manage their businesses effectively. The programme is a testament to the Department's ongoing efforts to empower small businesses in township and rural areas.

The equipment handover will take place in a series of events:

Date:    Thursday, 9 April 2025 
Time:    10am
Venue:    Nyandeni Royal House, Libode

Date:    Friday, 11 April 2025 
Time:    10am
Venue:    Amampondomise Kingdom, Upper Kroza Qumbu

Members of the media are invited to attend these events to witness the handover of equipment and interview the Minister and beneficiaries.

Enquiries: 
E-mail: Media@dsbd.gov.za 
Mobile: 082 355 2399

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni hands over equipment to informal traders in OR Tambo District, 9 and 11 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more