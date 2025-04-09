Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads 32nd Chris Hani Commemoration, 10 Apr

As part of his delegated responsibility to foster social cohesion and champion nation building initiatives across South Africa, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 10 April 2025, lead the 32nd Commemoration of the late liberation struggle icon and freedom fighter, Chris Thembisile Hani, taking place at the Chris Hani Memorial Site, Sabalele Village, Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape Province.

The commemoration marks 32 years since the passing of Chris Hani, a giant of the liberation struggle and one of South Africa’s most revered revolutionary leaders. Under the theme “Remembering Our Hero, Chris Hani,” the commemorative event will sound a call to the nation to reflect on his life, ideals as well as his unwavering commitment to justice, non-racialism and economic freedom.

This year’s commemoration takes place during Freedom Month, underlining the enduring relevance of Chris Hani’s vision for a democratic, inclusive and socially just South Africa. As the country remembers his assassination on 10 April 1993, just a year before South Africa’s first democratic elections, Government also honours his lifelong fight for a nation where all people enjoy equal rights and dignity.

Chris Hani’s legacy stands as a beacon of courage, selflessness, and service to the people. “A fearless soldier, a servant of the masses, and an intellectual strategist of the liberation movement, Chris Hani sacrificed comfort and safety in pursuit of justice and the dismantling of apartheid. His memory therefore reminds us of the unfinished task of building an economically liberated South Africa,” said Deputy President Mashatile.

The commemoration will feature a walkabout at the Chris Hani Library and Museum, tributes from Government, elected political party representatives and community leaders as well as cultural performances to honour his legacy.

Details of the commemoration are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 10 April 2025

Time: 10h00 (Gates open at 08h00 for media and public)

Venue: Chris Hani Memorial Site, Sabalele Village, Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape Province

