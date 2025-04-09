Correctional Services hosts graduation ceremony for offenders, 10 Apr

A total of 137 inmates will be honoured for their academic achievements, having successfully completed their studies through institutions such as the University of South Africa (UNISA) and other accredited higher learning institutions on 10 April 2025 at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

This cohort from the Gauteng Region reflects a significant milestone in the Department’s commitment to rehabilitation through education and skills development. Education plays a critical role in fostering personal development, reducing recidivism, and contributing to the development of a skilled and productive citizenry.

Through access to formal education, offenders are empowered to become better individuals, capable of making a meaningful contribution to their families, communities, and the broader economy.

The graduation ceremony is also a celebration of the culture of academic excellence that is being cultivated within correctional centres, with a focus on developing relevant skills that align with the needs of a developmental state.

Media is invited as follows:-

Date: Thursday, 10 April 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Centre, Pretoria

Media confirmations: Mocheta Monama – 083 555 2188

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

