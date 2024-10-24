Elmwood Cemetery celebrates one year of becoming an accredited arboretum this November.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Elmwood Cemetery will celebrate one year as an accredited arboretum in November. To celebrate, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Elmwood Cemetery, and Midwest GeoInfo will host a guided arboretum tour on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The tour will highlight three champion trees – a cucumber tree, a tulip tree, and a southern catalpa – as well as showcase the diversity of species among 361 trees across the cemetery. The Elmwood Cemetery Society aims to make their grounds a welcoming, nature-filled place for the public to enjoy.

“We at Elmwood Cemetery are very pleased to have earned arboretum status,” said Simon Abrahms, president of Elmwood Cemetery’s Board of Trustees. “This designation underscores our commitment to preserving 43 acres of parklike green space in Northeast Kansas City. We are proud to serve as a community partner in maintaining a clean, healthy outdoor place for Kansas Citians to visit and appreciate."

Elmwood Cemetery was granted Level One arboretum status in November of 2023 through the ArbNet Accreditation program led by the Morton Arboretum in Illinois. Level One arboretums must have at least 25 unique species represented on the grounds. After two years of dedicated work removing problem trees and planting new, diverse, healthy ones, Elmwood now boasts 57 unique species.

Forty-three native tree species have been planted, including bur oak, white oak, chinkapin oak, northern red oak, swamp white oak, hickory, bald cypress, black cherry, black gum, serviceberry, dogwood, and shortleaf pine. Fifteen more will be planted next spring.

In 2022 and 2023, MDC funded Midwest GeoInfo arborist Molly Gosnell to complete a tree inventory, develop a tree maintenance plan and apply for arboretum status. This year, MDC provided funding for tree maintenance, planting, and watering.

“Cemeteries are not only places where humans can find peace, but where wildlife can find refuge and trees can be preserved amidst our urban environment,” said MDC Community Forester Taylor Neff. “It takes a dedicated group like Elmwood Cemetery Society and their partners to care for places like these. We are happy to support Elmwood as they invite the community to connect with nature.”

Elmwood Cemetery is located at 4900 E Truman Rd. in Kansas City. For more information on the upcoming tour, contact MDC Community Forester Taylor Neff at taylor.neff@mdc.mo.gov. For more information about Elmwood Cemetery, visit https://elmwoodcemeterykc.org.