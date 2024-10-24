VirtualPBX Awarded 2024 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award

VirtualPBX AirDial POTS Replacement Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

This award highlights the incredible work of our team in providing a secure, reliable, and compliant communication solution for businesses transitioning from traditional POTS lines.”” — Rachel Anderson, CMO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VirtualPBX AirDial POTS Replacement as a 2024 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award winner.AirDial received this prestigious innovation award for its comprehensive, turnkey approach to replacing traditional copper POTS lines via a dually redundant service that operates over ethernet and LTE, providing businesses with a simplified, reliable, and compliant solution for critical communications.Ideal for elevators, alarm systems, and more, AirDial is compliant with the California State Fire Marshal, FDNY, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, National Fire Protection Agency, Payment Card Industry (PCI), HIPAA, and the Federal Communications Commission, among others.“Our mission at VirtualPBX is to deliver solutions that exceed our customers' expectations, and we’re honored that AirDial has been recognized for its innovation,” said Rachel Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer of VirtualPBX. “This award highlights the incredible work of our team in providing a secure, reliable, and compliant communication solution for businesses transitioning from traditional POTS lines.”Beyond its advanced technical capabilities, AirDial is backed by VirtualPBX’s renowned white-glove service, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. This comprehensive support includes options for on-site installation and pre-installation site surveys, making sure that every detail is covered for a smooth transition.Customers also benefit from 24/7 technical support and access to dedicated account representatives who guide them through every step of the process, from initial consultation to ongoing management. With VirtualPBX, businesses receive not just a superior product but also an unmatched level of service and care.The TMC Labs Innovation Award is selected by the distinguished engineers at TMC Labs and honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.“VirtualPBX has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the unified communications industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from VirtualPBX and their continued effort toward improving the future of the UC industry.”The 2024 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be featured on INTERNET TELEPHONY online.About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, Messaging, POTS replacement, and Contact Center solutions for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

