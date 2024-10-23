Slovenia receives EUR 257.7 million for investments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

SLOVENIA, October 23 - The European Commission paid EUR 141.6 million in grants and EUR 116.1 million in loans, estimating that Slovenia had achieved all eight milestones needed to receive the fourth instalment of grants and the second instalment of loans.

The third payment request comprised important steps for the implementation of four reforms and four investments. Among other things, the Government submitted proposed pension legislation for public consultation, the Act Regulating Alternative Fuels Infrastructure and Promoting the Transition to Alternative Fuels in Transport was enacted, projects for the construction of energy-efficient buildings for educational institutions were selected and contracts were awarded for the construction of new institutional care facilities.

"We are in the most crucial phase of the RRP implementation. All efforts are being devoted to achieving the set milestones and targets for the planned measures. Today’s news is a good incentive and an acknowledgement of our work so far. But there is no time to rest. The timeline for the RRP implementation is very tight. Reforms and investments must be completed by the end of August 2026. With the aim of using the available EU funding under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to the maximum, we are currently reviewing all measures yet to be adopted. If we estimate, together with the European Commission, that the plan’s optimum implementation requires further adaptations to the measures, the Government will make an official proposal to that effect," said the Minister of Finance, Klemen Boštjančič.

"Numerous projects that will have both direct and indirect effects on citizens’ wellbeing and the country’s development are underway in the field. Since the start of the RPP implementation, the State has disbursed more than EUR 570 million to final beneficiaries. The majority of this year's disbursements were allocated to projects in the economic, tourism and sports sectors, as well as to railway infrastructure. With the projects generating an increasing amount of expenditure, the inflow of funds will be a welcome boost. Higher project expenditure means progress on investments, which is our common goal. Payment requests containing milestones and targets related to investment performance will soon become relevant," said the Director of the Office of the Republic of Slovenia for Recovery and Resilience, Josip Mihalic.

Together with today’s payment, Slovenia has so far received EUR 1.1 billion for the RPP implementation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility – the largest part of the NextGenerationEU financial package. This amount includes EUR 673 million in grants and EUR 426 million in loans, i.e. 41% of all recovery and resilience funding available to Slovenia until the end of 2026.