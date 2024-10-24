3BR/2BA Home w/Walk-Out Basement on 1.4± Ac. in Culpeper County VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3 BR/2 BA home on a 1.42± acre cul-de-sac lot with a walk-out basement & attached 2 car garage in Culpeper County's Glendale neighborhood.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 BR/2 BA home on a 1.42± acre cul-de-sac lot with a walk-out basement, attached 2 car garage in the Glendale neighborhood of Culpeper County, VA, on Wednesday, October 30 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“A wonderful opportunity in desirable Culpeper County awaits a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“Centrally located, the property is only 2.5 miles from Rt. 29, 4.8 miles to Rt. 522, 4 miles to Mountain Run Lake Park, 7 miles to downtown Culpeper, 8 miles to Rt. 3, 12 miles to Madison, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Warrenton & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date and Time: Wednesday, October 30 -- 2:00 PM
Location: 16201 Glenhollow Ct., Culpeper, VA 22701
Solid 3 BR/2 BA home w/walk-out basement on 1.42 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot in the Glendale neighborhood of Culpeper County, VA
• This home measures 4,114 +/- gross sf. (1,844 +/- finished sf. above grade, 1,830 +/- sf. unfinished basement. & 440 +/- sf. attached 2 car garage), and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/gas fireplace, dining room, Florida room, attic, walk-out unfinished basement w/additional roughed-in bathroom
• 12'x12' rear deck (approx.)
• Home has been updated for handicap living (wider doorways, walk-in shower, etc.)
• Community water system (averages $45 per month) & septic system
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation reminded Wilson.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
