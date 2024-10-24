Limey Launches Digital Business Cards and Customer Review Stands

MD, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limey, the all-in-one platform for link shortening, bio sites, and QR codes, has officially launched two physical products: NFC-enabled Digital Business Cards and Google Review Stands.

These products are designed to simplify networking and enhance customer review collection for businesses of all sizes.

With Limey’s NFC-enabled Digital Business Cards, users can instantly share contact details, social profiles, or websites with a simple tap or QR code scan, creating seamless interactions in both personal and professional settings. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, freelancer, or content creator, these cards make networking effortless and memorable.

Limey’s Google Review Stands are designed to boost businesses’ online reputations by making it easier for customers to leave reviews. Simply tap or scan the QR code on the stand, and customers are taken directly to the review page—no extra steps or searching required. It’s a hassle-free solution for businesses looking to grow their online presence through positive customer feedback.

Both products are available now on Limey’s website.

Limey, developed by WebLime, a leading web design agency, continues to innovate, helping businesses streamline their digital presence and maximize customer engagement.

For more information about these products, visit https://shop.limey.io/ or contact Limey's support team at support@limey.io.

