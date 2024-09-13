White Noise Coffee Expands Its Specialty Coffee Collection with Uteuzi Jimbo

Uteuzi Jimbo Coffee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Noise Coffee, a beloved local coffee shop with two locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, is proud to announce the addition of Uteuzi Jimbo, a premium coffee from the renowned Kirinyaga region of Kenya, to its growing collection of specialty beans.

With flavor notes of grape, cacao, and brown sugar, Uteuzi Jimbo offers a rich and vibrant taste profile that appeals to coffee aficionados and casual drinkers alike. The beans are grown at elevations of 1,500 to 2,000 meters and processed using the washed method, ensuring a clean and crisp flavor experience.

Whether you’re stopping by the Manhattan coffee shop at 829 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10019, or visiting the Brooklyn coffee shop at 57 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, White Noise Coffee invites you to savor this exceptional new addition to their coffee lineup.

For more information or to order Uteuzi Jimbo online, visit whitenoisecoffee.com.

About White Noise Coffee: With locations in New York City, White Noise Coffee is dedicated to serving high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee. Visit us online or at one of our locations to experience the perfect cup of coffee.

