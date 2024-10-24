Media Advisory: Colonel Butler To Address Maryland State Police 158th Academy Class

October 24, 2024

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. and Major General (retired) Dr. Linda L. Singh from the Maryland National Guard will address the 158th Academy Class tomorrow as 20 graduates join the ranks of Maryland’s Finest.

The trooper candidates have endured 26 weeks of rigorous training at the Maryland State Police

Academy that demands their very best, at all times. After graduation, each trooper is required to

complete eight weeks of additional field training with an experienced trooper before they are able to

patrol alone. Families, friends and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law

enforcement agencies will be present at the graduation ceremony.

WHAT: MARYLAND STATE POLICE

158th TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION

WHEN: FRIDAY, OCT. 25, 2024, AT 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: LIFEPOINT CHURCH

1701 EMORY ROAD

REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND 21136

DIRECTIONS: Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue on MD-140 W. Turn right onto Glen Falls Rd. Turn left onto Hollingsworth Rd. Turn right onto Emory Rd./MD-91 N

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov