Media Advisory: Colonel Butler To Address Maryland State Police 158th Academy Class

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. and Major General (retired) Dr. Linda L. Singh from the Maryland National Guard will address the 158th Academy Class tomorrow as 20 graduates join the ranks of Maryland’s Finest.
The trooper candidates have endured 26 weeks of rigorous training at the Maryland State Police
Academy that demands their very best, at all times. After graduation, each trooper is required to
complete eight weeks of additional field training with an experienced trooper before they are able to
patrol alone. Families, friends and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law
enforcement agencies will be present at the graduation ceremony.
WHAT: MARYLAND STATE POLICE
158th TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION
WHEN: FRIDAY, OCT. 25, 2024, AT 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: LIFEPOINT CHURCH
1701 EMORY ROAD
REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND 21136
DIRECTIONS: Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue on MD-140 W. Turn right onto Glen Falls Rd. Turn left onto Hollingsworth Rd. Turn right onto Emory Rd./MD-91 N
###
CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov