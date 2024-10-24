New Music Release by Americana Artist Berry Donmark

Follow Your Heart Down Album Cover Berry Donmark Releases "Follow Your Heart Down"

Berry Donmark’s "Follow Your Heart Down" Includes Contributions from Top Minneapolis and Nashville Musicians

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis-based artist Berry Donmark released his solo album "Follow Your Heart Down" on October 24, 2024. The guitarist and singer-songwriter, who is part of the Americana landscape, had help from some outstanding Minneapolis and Nashville talent. “Wildfire” drummer Harry Wilkinson (Michael Martin Murphey, Larry Coryell, Terri Gibbs), five-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor (fiddle) (George Strait, Blake Shelton, Martina McBride), and Country Music Hall of Fame legend Charlie McCoy (harmonica) (Bob Dylan, George Jones, Elvis Presley) are among the musicians heard on "Follow Your Heart Down". The album consists of nine original tracks.About Berry DonmarkBerry Donmark’s performing career kicked off in the mid-1980s in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He started off performing original folk songs that ranged from historical storytelling to topical tunes, appearing at various locations around the campus town.Following several years performing in Minneapolis cover bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Donmark released two albums of original material - 1995’s "Secrets & Lies" and 2002’s "Midway Angels". In 2022, Donmark’s band The Other Hit released "DIEGO", featuring 10 of his original tunes. In 2023 he released the singles “Praying Tonight” and “Rain Drenched Sparrow,” both of which appear on "Follow Your Heart Down" in remixed versions.About the MusiciansDonmark is joined by his The Other Hit bandmates Linda Haus (bass) (Candy, Mantra Truck, Spiny Norman), Jim Tollefsrud (piano) (NNB, Safety Last, Liquor Pigs), and Carla Tollefsrud (vocals) (Candy). The Minneapolis sessions also included percussionist Daryl Boudreaux (Sounds of Blackness, Bruce Henry Band) and jazz piano standout Bryan Nichols. Nashville sessions included sublime vocalist Brittini Black and bassist Bill Watson, in addition to Harry Wilkinson (drums), Jenee Fleenor (fiddle), and Charlie McCoy (harmonica).

