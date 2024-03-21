Berry Donmark Vies for Americana Honors & Awards Consideration
The song is a long shot to get on the ballot.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Americana Music Association has issued its call for nomination considerations for the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. Berry Donmark, a Minneapolis-based musician, is seeking support for landing his single “Rain Drenched Sparrow” on the ballot for “Song of the Year.” “Rain Drenched Sparrow” is an homage to the brilliant singer-songwriters and folk music artists hailing from Canada who have influenced Donmark’s work.
— Berry Donmark
Donmark is appealing to Americana Music Association members to consider “Rain Drenched Sparrow” as they make their selections for “Song of the Year” in the call for nomination consideration. The single has garnered airplay on outlets including VPM Radio (NPR affiliate in Richmond, VA), Laurel Canyon Radio, and Pioneer 90.1 Radio in Thief River Falls, MN. The song was released by Aldora Britain Records.
Berry Donmark said, “The song is a long shot to get on the ballot, but I’m just hoping some folks give the song a listen and decide for themselves whether it should be considered.” “Rain Drenched Sparrow” can be found on all major streaming services under the artist name Berry Donmark.
The list of Canadian artists that Donmark cites as influences and favorites is long, and includes Bruce Cockburn, Leonard Cohen, Ferron, Good Lovelies, k.d. lang, Gordon Lightfoot, Sarah McLachlan, Joni Mitchell, Robbie Robertson/The Band, Garnet Rogers, Stan Rogers, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ron Sexsmith, Ian Tyson, Rufus Wainwright, Neil Young, and others.
The Americana Honors & Awards will be held on September 18, 2024, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.
About the Recording
Berry Donmark is the writer, singer, guitarist and keyboardist on “Rain Drenched Sparrow." He is joined by musical collaborator and drummer Harry C. Wilkinson, Jr., of Nashville, TN. Harry is known for his work with Larry Coryell, Terri Gibbs, Lobo, and especially Michael Martin Murphey on the classic album "Blue Sky - Night Thunder" and the smash hit single “Wildfire.”
Berry Donmark
Village Hum Music
vhummusic@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube