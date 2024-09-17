Americana Artist Berry Donmark to Release New Album October 24, 2024

Minneapolis Musician Berry Donmark Follow Your Heart Down Album Cover

"Follow Your Heart Down" Includes Contributions from Top Minneapolis and Nashville Musicians

I can’t get my head around how fortunate I was to work with so many incredible musicians on the album. Some are old friends and some I’ve never met in person, and I admire every one of them.” — Berry Donmark

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis-based Berry Donmark will release his first “proper” solo album, "Follow Your Heart Down", on October 24, 2024. The guitarist and singer-songwriter explores relationship arcs on nine original songs, with help from some outstanding Minneapolis and Nashville talent. “Wildfire” drummer Harry Wilkinson (Michael Martin Murphey, Larry Coryell, Terri Gibbs), five-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor (fiddle) (George Strait, Blake Shelton, Martina McBride), and Country Music Hall of Fame legend Charlie McCoy (harmonica) (Bob Dylan, George Jones, Elvis Presley) are among the musicians heard on "Follow Your Heart Down". “I can’t get my head around how fortunate I was to work with so many incredible musicians on the album,” said Donmark. “Some are old friends and some I’ve never met in person, and I admire every one of them.”About Berry DonmarkBerry Donmark’s performing career kicked off in the mid-1980s in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He started off performing original folk songs that ranged from historical storytelling to topical tunes, appearing at various locations around the campus town.Following several years performing in Minneapolis cover bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Donmark released two albums of original material - 1995’s "Secrets & Lies" and 2002’s "Midway Angels". Both were lo-fi productions recorded on a Tascam 4-track cassette recorder. The albums pre-dated the prominence of digital distribution and are now lost to time (with the exception of a few scattered cassettes and burned CDs). In 2022, Donmark’s band The Other Hit released "DIEGO", featuring 10 of his original tunes. In 2023 he released the singles “Praying Tonight” and “Rain Drenched Sparrow,” both of which appear on "Follow Your Heart Down" in remixed versions.About the MusiciansDonmark is joined by his The Other Hit bandmates Linda Haus (bass) (Candy, Mantra Truck, Spiny Norman), Jim Tollefsrud (piano) (NNB, Safety Last, Liquor Pigs), and Carla Tollefsrud (vocals) (Candy). The Minneapolis sessions also included percussionist Daryl Boudreaux (Sounds of Blackness, Bruce Henry Band) and jazz piano great Bryan Nichols. Nashville sessions included sublime vocalist Brittini Black and bassist Bill Watson, in addition to Harry Wilkinson (drums), Jenee Fleenor (fiddle), and Charlie McCoy (harmonica).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.