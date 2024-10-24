The ‘Dear Abby’ of Food: Culinary Expert Suzy Sapir Unveils Innovative ‘Hippy Pilgrim Helpline’ to Combat Kitchen Woes

Hippy Pilgrim Helpline logo

Need to level up your cooking skills or deal with a kitchen mishap? This free helpline has your back.

I might not be able to take all the stress out of your life, but I can certainly make things a bit easier in the kitchen.” — Suzy Sapir

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is stressful enough without adding kitchen dilemmas into the mix. Luckily, food personality and award-winning entrepreneur, Suzy Sapir, is ready to lend a helping hand with the Hippy Pilgrim Helpline. From recommendations on substitutions to countering mealtime mishaps, anyone can call or text 781-291-0264 to receive insights from Suzy and her team of culinary experts (“phone-a-foodies”). The Hippy Pilgrim Helpline officially opens for callers on Monday, October 28th and is available every evening from 7pm-9pm EST.Starting out as a self-trained home cook herself, Suzy knows just how intimidating the kitchen can feel. For the past fifteen years, she’s been on a mission to change that, appearing on places like Food Network, The Doctors and the Queen Latifah Show to provide everyday folks with personalized guidance from a seasoned food professional. The Helpline is perfect for everyone from busy parents and retirees to kids and college students looking to level up their cooking skills. “Think of this Helpline as the ‘Dear Abby’ of food or the Butterball Hotline except 365 days a year on any kitchen topic. I might not be able to take all the stress out of your life, but I can certainly make things a bit easier in the kitchen,” commented Sapir. The last thing anyone wants to do while cooking is scroll through endless search results for help. The Hippy Pilgrim Helpline eliminates that hassle, providing real time answers from relatable food experts.The Helpline is the latest addition to the Hippy Pilgrim brand, known for its gourmet seasonings and farm-to-table garlic salt with bold flavors like “Thanksgiving” and “Wasabi Horseradish” along with an entire line of salt-free options. Hippy Pilgrim stands out by making small handmade batches using fresh, raw ingredients often from Suzy’s own garden or local farms. “I’ve always been committed to making high quality handmade products that are accessible and simple for people to use. All you need is a pinch or a quick shake and you’ve got tons of flavor. That’s what Hippy Pilgrim is all about. Simple, stress free cooking.Knowing what recipe to make, what ingredients to use, and how to put it all together can be a lot to tackle. Unconventional approaches like the Hippy Pilgrim Helpline chip away at that anxiety while creating stronger community ties and satisfying Suzy’s gift of gab on all things food and drink.Suzy is available throughout the holiday season for media guest appearances, in-studio lives and in-home zooms or pre-recorded segments. Suzy resides on the South Shore of Massachusetts and is a mom of two grown boys. She loves to cook, hates to clean, but enjoys writing, nature, gardening and her feisty dog Daniella.To learn more about Hippy Pilgrim and the new Helpline, visit hippypilgrim.com or follow @hippypilgrimgarlicsalt on Instagram, @HippyPilgrim on TikTok, and on Facebook at @HippyPilgrim.###After receiving an enthusiastic response to her homemade garlic salt in 2013, Suzy Sapir, a top 4 finalist on Next Food Network Star, took the leap and founded Hippy Pilgrim. With its award-winning line of raw garlic salts in over fifteen delicious flavors and gourmet seasonings including coffee rubs, dipping oil seasonings, and vanilla bean sugars, Hippy Pilgrim stands out with its fresh take on classic flavors. The brand’s roots stem from Suzy’s work in food television and her collaborations with top brands including Kraft Foods, Ragu, McCormick, General Mills, Benefiber, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Breakstones, Allrecipes, and Sony. A popular favorite on the Massachusetts farmers market scene, Hippy Pilgrim proudly uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible and adds a pinch of sophistication to any meal with zero effort. Visit hippypilgrim.com to learn more.

Hippy Pilgrim Helpline - Full Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.