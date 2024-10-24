FrameworX v10 Now Available: Improved Flexibility, Scalability, and Performance for Industrial Solutions

Complete Tools for Enabling Industrial Solutions

Tatsoft announces the release of FrameworX Version 10, a significant update aimed at providing additional benefits for engineering and operations users.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatsoft is pleased to announce the release of FrameworX Version 10, the latest update to its industrial software platform. This major release has been developed to meet the increasing need for flexibility, scalability, and performance in industrial environments. FrameworX v10 incorporates advanced technologies such as .NET 8 and WebAssembly, providing a robust foundation for cross-platform deployment and real-time data visualization across SCADA, HMI, and MES applications.Key improvements include:Enhanced Connectivity: Seamless integration with more devices and systems, improving data flow and efficiency.Optimized Performance: Faster processes, reduced memory usage, and quick installation.Powerful Engineering Environment: Free to use, enabling rapid prototyping and efficient project development.Scalability: Tailored solutions that grow with your needs, reducing long-term costs.These upgrades empower our customers to build efficient, scalable solutions while streamlining operations and controlling costs.FrameworX Version 10 is the latest evolution of its powerful application development platform for SCADA, HMI, IIoT, and data hub solutions. FrameworX Version 10 delivers an unparalleled combination of scalability, performance, and affordability, making it the ideal platform for industries requiring mission-critical solutions in sectors like energy, oil & gas, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.Key Features and Benefits of FrameworX Version 10:Unlimited Server Licensing FrameworX Version 10 introduces unlimited server licensing, offering businesses and system integrators unlimited clients, tags, and engineering seats on a single platform. This eliminates the burden of per-user fees and skyrocketing costs as systems scale. With this feature, companies can deploy large-scale, multi-application environments without the hassle of restrictive licensing, resulting in significant cost savings and simplified management.Future-Ready Technologies Built on modern technology frameworks such as .NET 8 and WebAssembly, FrameworX Version 10 is designed for cross-platform deployment, allowing seamless operation across Windows, Linux, Docker, and edge devices. Support for multiple scripting languages like C#, VB.NET, and Python 3.7+ ensures flexibility, while the unified graphics development tool allows a single display to run flawlessly on both desktop and web clients.Enhanced Performance FrameworX Version 10 delivers outstanding performance, with optimized memory usage and faster processing times. With installation in under 10 seconds and WebAssembly-boosted graphics rendering, the platform ensures smooth and responsive real-time solutions, even in data-heavy environments. These optimizations enhance productivity and efficiency across industries reliant on real-time data.Expanded Connectivity The platform supports a broad array of devices and protocols with new TagProviders, PLC finders, MQTT and OPC UA explorer tools, and connectivity to databases and process historians. FrameworX Version 10 allows seamless integration between OT and IT systems, supporting connections to Cisco Routers, Universal Robots, and third-party systems, ideal for driving Industry 4.0 initiatives from edge-to-cloud.User-Friendly Development Environment FrameworX Version 10 introduces a revamped Solutions Designer, intuitive drawing tools, and a powerful built-in code editor. Engineers can benefit from Execution Profiles and Monitor Pages to simplify process monitoring and control. These features make development faster and more intuitive, enabling teams to quickly deploy solutions and shorten project timelines.Unmatched Affordability FrameworX Version 10 continues Tatsoft’s commitment to affordability, offering a free engineering environment with no upfront costs and a 2-hour runtime for rapid prototyping. Additionally, built-in device connectivity tools and a free 100-point historian provide a cost-effective, all-in-one solution for SCADA, IIoT, and data hub functionalities."FrameworX Version 10 harnesses the power of .NET to deliver unmatched speed, flexibility, and reliability. Whether deployed on Windows, Linux, or within Docker containers, this future-proof platform empowers developers and engineers to create scalable, high-performance solutions for the ever-evolving demands of industrial automation. " said Marc Taccolini, CTO of Tatsoft.Discover the new capabilities of FrameworX v10. With enhanced performance, cross-platform support, and real-time web graphics, it's designed to meet your industrial software needs. Download FrameworX v10 today at https://tatsoft.com/download-demo

