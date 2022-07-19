Tatsoft Industrial Digitalization Software Suite Integrates Canary Embedded Historian
Users effortlessly create trend reports & analysis, operator & management dashboard applications displayed on any device with FrameworX Client Tools.
High Performance Secure Historian Leverages Native .NET APIsHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas – Manufacturing and process users improve operations with Canary Embedded Historian tightly integrated with Tatsoft FrameworX™ Platform asset modeling and other built-in applications to achieve greater profitability, sustainability, and profits. The Tatsoft OEM relationship with Canary ensures users can effortlessly create trend report & analysis, operator & management dashboards, and advanced data applications with FrameworX Client Tools.
As an authorized OEM, Tatsoft includes the Canary Historian in its FrameworX Unlimited and FactoryStudio product lines. Pre-integrated, Tatsoft users will be able to write data to the Canary Historian and recall data from the Canary Historian via the .NET APIs that both companies make available. This level of integration provides best in class performance and results in a seamless integration between the two platforms.
“By embedding the Canary System with FactoryStudio and FameworX, we are providing a complete and pre-integrated solution for manufacturing and automation teams that want to maximize the value of their process data. Using Canary and Tatsoft’s .NET APIs for integration will deliver the highest level of performance and user experience.”
Jeff Knepper, Executive Director of Business Development at Canary Labs
Canary and Tatsoft share a common tag definition and asset modeling empowering users to define data models in either Canary or Tatsoft, there’s no need to create it twice! The embedded Canary Historian built-in integration with the Canary System is easy to use, high speed and extremely secure leveraging Canary’s .NET API. connecting at the core level, allowing publishing and consumption of data, as well as use Canary’s tags and models.
Redundancy
The solution incorporates reliability features including the option for two redundant servers with hot stand-by to switch which server is the active one, and that hot stand-by feature can publish data to one or two Canary Historian.
SQL
FactoryStudio includes a full featured SQL database and seamless integration with any database including Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, Postgres, Microsoft Azure SQL and NoSQL data sources including OSISoft’s PI and Rockwell.
Free License
The Tatsoft Canary Historian comes with 500 Historian Tags at no extra cost with reasonable options for upgrading.
FactoryStudio™ powered by the FrameworX™ is a complete, powerful, and affordable software platform to create robust real-time industrial applications that offers a wide range of integration tools. Tatsoft helps users integrate OT and IT with compatible standards including SQL, .NET, C#, VB.NET, Python, JavaScript, HTML5, OPC UA, MQTT and more.
Tatsoft delivers enhanced security and intrinsically safe execution due to the 100% managed code environment, distributed multi-user engineering with Cloud-collaboration, built-in project version management, effective use of 64-bit multi-core CPUs to deliver unmatched application performance and user interfaces with easy multi-display and web support, native SQL embedded, Microsoft .NET Framework tied integration, side-by-side execution of testing and production runtimes, hot-swapping of running project version, hot-standby server components and more. Essentially, there is added value to the entire project cycle, from the configuration tools, to the modules functionality, to the deploying and field management tools.
The Tatsoft team with over 25 years of industrial software experience and knowhow is continually delivering user-friendly flexible real-time industrial digitalization software to achieve effective manufacturing business integration. Tatsoft LLC was founded in Houston, Texas in early 2009 by Marcos Taccolini to develop an entirely new product "from a clean sheet of paper." Taccolini has a long history in the automation field as an Electrical Engineer who started working with programmable controllers and software systems in 1985. Tatsoft it is committed to delivering intuitive, enjoyable software that increases staff efficiency and protects users from making configuration errors. Tatsoft software is used by a number of companies today including [add companies you are comfortable with citing is customers]
About Canary
Canary Labs, Inc. is an industrial database technology company founded in 1985 and based in Martinsburg, PA. with the mission to be the premier provider of world-class process data historian software, visualization software, and related services. To date Canary has more than 19,000 installations in over 60 countries. Users include private, public, and government entities in all major industries. Canary solutions have gained massive adoption due to the solution’s scalability, millions of tags can be stored on a single Canary server, the solution’s flexibility, and the fairness of the pricing model.
About Tatsoft
Tatsoft FactoryStudio™ powered by FrameworX™ is a complete, powerful, and affordable software platform to create robust real-time industrial applications that offers a wide range of integration tools. In 2009, industry veteran Marc Taccolini founded Tatsoft in Houston, Texas, to develop an entirely new product "from a clean sheet of paper." Tatsoft is committed to standards including SQL, .NET, C#, VB.NET, Python, JavaScript, HTML5, OPC UA, and MQTT. Tatsoft features enhanced security and intrinsically safe execution due to the 100% managed Microsoft.NET code environment, a distributed multi-user engineering environment with cloud collaboration, built-in project version management, effective use of 64-bit multi-core CPUs to deliver unmatched application performance and user interfaces with easy multi-display, web support and more. Tatsoft software is used today by such companies as Alstom/Bombardier, Shell Oil, GE Aviation, Chevron, Astra Zeneca, Gerdau, NEC, NALCO Water, USIMINAS, and Sargento Foods.
Free Trial Download Available at: https://tatsoft.com/download-demo/
