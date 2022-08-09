SCADA Technology Summit Features Session On Creating Self-Aware Applications
Marcos Taccolini, founder and CTO of Tatsoft, will give a presentation on Self-Aware SCADA: how to build SCADA graphics and applications dynamically.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SCADA Technology Summit in Dallas, Texas August 24th to 25th features an informative session by noted technology expert, Marc Taccolini on improving engineering productivity using auto tag discovery to build SCADA applications dynamically.
Despite the evolution of dynamic discovery at the networking and protocol level, the SCADA software and data presentation level still needs manual specific address mapping, configuration and laborious user interface editing, when adding, deleting, or modifying the assets after initial system deployment.
Marc will present some of techniques that allows the creation of self-aware SCADA software applications, which will adapt automatically to the new devices and data models as they are dynamically found, without the need for further configuration to integrate the new assets and the associated graphics and application, thus Self-Aware SCADA.
The SCADA Technology Summit is the premiere SCADA & ICS conference in the world, offering educational sessions, networking and 1:1 meeting programs for attendees, speakers, and exhibitors. Attendees of the event will leave with the knowledge to improve their systems to enable them to better monitor/control equipment, optimize value, and harness valuable data to optimize processes.
Taccolini has a wealth of experience in the automation field with PLCs and software systems.. The Tatsoft design team has development experience creating SCADA software for process controls, OEMs, brand-label, and source code technology licensing agreements for companies across the globe.
Software frameworks and languages have made huge improvements over the last decade, so architectures created on top of the old paradigms cannot fully leverage all the new technologies. Tatsoft’s new platform, FrameworX was created to be a 100% clean sheet design with the solid foundation of their teams’ experience of over 20 years.
By developing FactoryStudio powered by FrameworX using .NET, Tatsoft also created a new internal architecture for all modules and real-time processing, and improved the terminology, graphical features and the entire user interface.
This modern architecture allows for the creation of SCADA systems that are built dynamically. As technology evolved with new protocols and dynamic data model definitions, the creation of adaptive systems that can seamlessly handle the addition, removal and modification of assets with minimal need for modification to accurately identify the connected systems became a reality
One example of that evolution is the MQTT SparkPlug B protocol, that allows the data broker to easily integrate new devices and the data model. FrameworX combines data dynamically from MQTT Brokers, OPC-UA hierarchies, Process Historians and other repositories, creating more complete applications.
About Tatsoft
Tatsoft FactoryStudio™ powered by FrameworX™ is a complete, powerful, and affordable software platform to create robust real-time industrial applications that offers a wide range of integration tools. Tatsoft is committed to standards including SQL, .NET, MQTT SpB, C#, VB.NET, Python, JavaScript, HTML5, and OPC UA. Tatsoft features enhanced security and intrinsically safe execution due to the 100% managed Microsoft.NET code environment, a distributed multi-user engineering environment with cloud collaboration, built-in project version management, effective use of 64-bit multi-core CPUs to deliver unmatched application performance and user interfaces with easy multi-display, web support and more. Tatsoft software is used today by such companies as Alstom/Bombardier, Shell Oil, GE Aviation, Chevron, Astra Zeneca, Gerdau, NEC, NALCO Water, USIMINAS, and Sargento Foods.
