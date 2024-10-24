The Government has adopted a new strategy for Sweden’s global development cooperation on migration, returns and voluntary repatriation. The strategy comprises SEK 3 billion for the period 2024–2028 and is part of governing Sweden’s development assistance to strengthen synergies between migration policy and development assistance policy.

The new strategy plays an important role in strengthening synergies between development assistance policy and migration policy, and is based on the priorities set out in the reform agenda and the Tidö Agreement.

“Through development assistance, we will increase support in our neighbourhood, with the long-term aim of reducing irregular migration to Sweden and the EU. The strategy will also benefit Swedish interests and counteract the negative effects of irregular migration and forced displacement,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

With the new strategy, Sweden will meet global challenges linked to irregular migration and forced displacement, and promote returns and voluntary repatriation. In practice, this may involve support for reintegration, increased capacity of partner countries to manage migration and asylum, and functioning infrastructure in countries of origin and transit.

The strategy will complement and reinforce other parts of Sweden’s work on migration and development assistance – globally, regionally and bilaterally.