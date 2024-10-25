RIFTSTORM Hits #1 on Steam's Trending Free Charts

RIFTSTORM claimed the #1 spot in the "Trending Free" category on Steam

MAKATI, PHILIPPINES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIFTSTORM, the action roleplaying game developed by web3 gaming studio Confiction Labs, has taken the Steam platform by storm, claiming the #1 spot in the "Trending Free" category for three consecutive days following the launch of its third alpha playtest. It also achieved an impressive 92.9% positive review score. This milestone highlights a major shift in gaming trends, as traditional gamers are increasingly engaging with games with web3 elements that resonate with them.RIFTSTORM’s success comes at a time when another web3-enabled game, Off The Grid (OTG), is outperforming traditional battle royale games on the Epic Game Store. OTG reached the top spot of the free-to-play category on the platform. It is also among the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store this October. Regardless of whether gamers were logging onto Epic or Steam over the recent weekend, they were presented with a web3 game at the top of the discovery pages. Together, these trends indicate that mainstream gamers are becoming increasingly open to web3 titles that are engaging and enjoyable.“We are seeing a shift in perception about web3 gaming, where players are initially drawn to the game because of its core appeal, and they may or may not explore the web3 features that provide additional value. It's proof that if you make an amazing game, the web3 part can be an added bonus rather than a barrier,” said Arief Widhiyasa, CEO of Confiction Labs. “The community response has been incredible, and it's clear that players are not only interested in the web3 aspects of the game—they're genuinely having fun with their friends.”The recent surge in popularity can be attributed to RIFTSTORM’s unique blend of gameplay and partnerships with influencers that increased engagement and visibility of the game. Confiction Labs tapped into a broad gaming audience by sponsoring well-known content creators, such as Pokelawls (with over 1.1 million followers on Twitch), as well as engaging their earliest and most loyal supporters in the crypto space.Such partnerships have helped RIFTSTORM expand beyond the traditional blockchain gaming community and into mainstream audiences across the globe. Playtest data reveals broad global appeal, with East Asia leading the charge at 19.95%, followed by Southeast Asia at 18.79% and Europe at 16.29%. The Americas follow after, with South Americans making up 14.48% and North America at 13.07%. The numbers from Asia combined are significantly higher at 38.74%, thanks to Confiction Labs’ effort in localization.As RIFTSTORM’s third alpha playtest wraps up on October 30, the excitement generated by its extended features—such as new environments, expanded mission types, and an upgraded procedural generation system—continues to draw thousands of players into the Occultical universe. The game is well on its way to establishing itself as a standout title in the evolving web3 gaming landscape. Looking ahead, players can expect more immersive features and community-driven events as Confiction Labs continues to build towards the full commercial release in Q1 2025.About RIFTSTORMRIFTSTORM, developed by Confiction Labs, is a multiplayer co-op looter-shooter action RPG with roguelite elements, set in the Occultical universe. Players take on the role of Mythic Protocol Weavers, elite secret operatives defending the world against cosmic horrors. The game has completed several successful playtests, ahead of a Q1 2025 commercial launch.About Confiction LabsConfiction Labs, formerly known as Mythic Protocol, is a software and entertainment company pioneering Collaborative Entertainment to draw users into the creation process of immersive digital experiences. Confiction Labs has over 120 gaming veterans with diverse backgrounds who have worked on world-class titles such as Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, Fairy Tail, and Legends of Runeterra. Confiction Labs’ first game, Riftstorm, is a multiplayer co-op looter-shooter action RPG with roguelite elements set in the Occultical universe. Riftstorm has completed two playtests, with the most recent reaching the highest pre-alpha engagement on Steam with over 21,000 players and hitting the top spot for most streamed web3 games with 326,000 hours watched that week. The next playtest is scheduled for this Q4 2024, ahead of a commercial launch in 2025.

RIFTSTORM Hits #1 on Steam's Trending Free Charts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.