On UN Day, UN research and training institutions commit to advancing the Pact for the Future

24 October 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - In September, Member States came together to adopt a visionary Pact for the Future aimed at aligning international efforts with contemporary realities and future challenges. Today, on UN Day, the six research and training institutes of the United Nations reaffirm their commitment to supporting the Pact of the Future through specialized knowledge, learning, research and training for the UN system – benefitting the world as a whole.

The UN research and training organizations include the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD), the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the United Nations System Staff College (UNSSC), and the United Nations University (UNU).

The Pact outlines a vision of transforming today’s generation into "agents of positive change and transformation" by providing the knowledge and skills that the world will depend on in the future.

A strong emphasis is placed on revitalizing systems and multilateral bodies to effectively respond to the rapid changes shaping our world. In addition to prioritizing education, the Pact encourages a cultural shift within the UN system towards evidence-based decision-making.

The Pact for the Future is our blueprint for safeguarding the planet and its people,” says Leif Villadsen, Acting Director of UNICRI. “Its success will be measured by our collective ability to unite and create a world of justice, peace, inclusivity, and sustainability - a world free from poverty, crime, and violence, where all can thrive.

UNICRI is dedicated to the Pact for the Future by intensifying efforts to prevent and combat terrorism, transnational organized crime, related illicit financial flows, and environmental crimes. The Institute will continue expanding its initiatives to seize the opportunities presented by new and emerging technologies, addressing the risks posed by their misuse (including AI and CBRN threats), while promoting justice, inclusion, and social cohesion, particularly for young people. UNICRI remains dedicated to advancing justice, human rights, gender equality, and building accountable, effective, and inclusive institutions.

UNITAR will continue to provide impactful capacity-building programmes, training, and research services to UN Member States and organizations, aiming to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Aligned with the Pact for the Future, the Institute will enhance stakeholder capacity in key areas such as sustainable development, peace and security, multilateral diplomacy, gender equality, and technology-driven decision-making. Special emphasis will be placed on empowering youth, women, marginalized populations, developing countries, and nations in special situations.

As we look to the follow-up of the Pact for the Future, UNITAR is dedicated to empowering individuals and institutions through innovative training and cutting-edge research. By fostering critical skills and promoting lifelong learning, we aim to equip global leaders, policymakers, and communities with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of tomorrow, “ says Nikhil Seth, UNITAR Executive Director. “Together with our fellow UN training and research institutes, we are committed to building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable world.

The United Nations University (UNU) is equally committed to the Pact for the Future, focusing on education and research to address global challenges tied to the SDGs. UNU will provide evidence-based solutions to UN Member States and act as a knowledge broker, bridging policymakers with impactful research. Through its global network, UNU aims to ensure that the Pact’s objectives are met through evidence-based action, informed by the voices and vision of both the Global South and Global North.

The Pact for the Future re-galvanizes our efforts to achieve truly inclusive and equitable development, as well as a future of peace and prosperity for all. With a revitalized focus on knowledge generation, partnership-building and research impact, UNU is well-positioned to support the Pact by facilitating vibrant connections between researchers and policymakers, with a particular focus on building the capacity of, and illuminating solutions from, the Global South, says Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.

UNRISD and its global research network provide evidence-based policy guidance to support SDG implementation and drive transformative change focused on social, gender, and climate justice while addressing inequalities. Their vision for new eco-social contracts captures the need for transformative shifts in economies and societies to make them more inclusive and sustainable. UNRISD advocates for a revitalized multilateral system that better represents the global South, strengthens the international financial architecture and tax justice, and gives civil society, marginalized groups and future generations a voice in decision-making processes.

The Pact for the Future is a major achievement. It now requires concrete actions, institutions, and processes to make its vision a reality. Engaging stakeholders who are shaping new eco-social contracts in their communities can help authentically center the values of the 2030 Agenda in the delivery of its ambitions,” says Katja Hujo, UNRISD Interim Director. “These values include human rights for all; social, economic, climate, gender and environmental justice; social inclusion; intersectionality; decent work and valorization of the care economy; intergenerational justice; and a contract for nature.

UNIDIR’s contribution to the Pact for the Future will focus on leveraging its expertise in disarmament research and capacity-building to address the evolving security landscape. Through specialized courses offered by the UNIDIR Academy to policymakers, the private sector, and civil society, UNIDIR is equipping stakeholders with the tools needed to navigate new security challenges and enhance global stability. This is achieved by promoting innovation, critical thinking, and science-based decision-making.

At UNIDIR, we are committed to ensuring that the United Nations and the global community are equipped to face future security challenges with innovative and effective solutions,” said Robin Geiss, UNIDIR Director. “Through our research and training activities, we support disarmament and arms control initiatives to advance peace and strengthen security for future generations.

UNSSC will play a vital role in the Pact for the Future by continuing to provide globally relevant, UN-specific learning, training, and knowledge management across key areas such as sustainable development, peace and security, and leadership. To energize the UN system with essential, future-ready skills, UNSSC offers the UN 2.0 Fundamentals e-Learning Pathway, which is freely accessible to UN personnel. This programme is designed to equip staff with five critical capabilities needed to strengthen the UN system and better serve Member States: Innovation, Strategic Foresight, Behavioral Science, Data, and Digital Expertise.

Learning and training must be essential elements of the future we build together,” said Jafar Javan, Director of UNSSC. “We are committed to providing a wide array of relevant programmes designed to foster the learning needed to reinvigorate the UN system and deliver on the objectives of the Pact of the Future.

UN learning, training and research institutions will continue to actively contribute to building the future capacity of the UN system and other multilateral bodies through learning, research, and training.

As we move forward, the continued collaboration of UN research and training institutions will be pivotal in achieving the transformative objectives set out in the Pact for the Future, ensuring a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world for all.