Key Tablets Market Trend 2024-2033: Adoption of AI-Powered Features

The tablets market will grow from $86.81 billion in 2023 to $95.09 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5%. Demand for consumer mobility, digital content, and enterprise productivity are driving market growth.

The market is expected to see rapid growth, reaching $142.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Growth factors include remote work and learning trends, entertainment and gaming applications, healthcare integration, and rural market penetration. Key trends include innovations in battery life and power management, collaborations with educational institutions, integration of health and wellness features, innovations in form factors, and cross-device connectivity.

The increasing demand for tablets across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and entertainment, is a key driver of the market. The hospitality industry, for instance, has begun using in-room tablets to streamline services. In 2021, Apple sold over 15 million iPads, a 6.8% increase from the previous year. This growing demand across sectors is expected to continue fueling the market.

Major companies operating in the market report are Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo Group Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, TCL Technology Group Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc., Acer Inc., Lava International Limited, Barnes & Noble Inc., Chuwi Innovation Limited, Elo Touch Solutions Inc., HTC Corporation, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Vankyo, Archos S.A., Motion Computing Inc., Admiral Overseas Corporation International, Dragon Touch, Teclast Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Getac Technology Corporation

The tablet market is embracing AI-powered features to enhance user experience. In May 2023, Alphabet Inc. launched its Pixel tablet, integrating advanced Android features, including a Tensor G2 chip, to improve productivity. This tablet, with its 11-inch display and four built-in speakers, transforms into a hands-free home device, solidifying its role as an entertainment companion.

The tablets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Detachable, Slate, Hybrid, Rugged

2) By Screen Size: below 8"", 8"", Above 8""

3) By Operating Systems: iOS, Android, Windows

4) By Application: Personal, Business

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A tablet is a compact, portable computer that accepts input directly on its touchscreen, eliminating the need for traditional input devices like keyboards and mice.

